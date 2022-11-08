Thailand News Today | Total lunar eclipse tonight, or wait to see it again in three years

Connect with us

Thailand

Total lunar eclipse tonight, or wait to see it again in three years

Published

 on 

Police warn of Loy Krathong phishing scams

Loy Krathong in Bangkok: Proof of vaccination or ATK test required | Thaiger
The current Loy Krathong Festival is giving rise to phishing scams that trick
people into giving out personal information online warned anti-cybercrime police.
They said fake websites had been created to invite people to float Krathong online.
Tonight marks the full-moon day of the 12th lunar month during which Thais
celebrate the Loy Krathong Festival by floating vessels known as Krathong which
contain flowers, candles, and incense sticks in rivers or canals.
In recent years, authorities have encouraged Thais to celebrate the occasion online
instead of reducing water pollution.
A spokesman of the Cybercrime Investigation Bureau warned on Monday that
several fake websites inviting people to float Krathong online have been created in
recent days.
He said they trick people into giving out personal information, such as ID, credit
card, and bank account numbers.

Total Lunar Eclipse Can Be Seen on Loy Krathong Night

People can witness a total lunar eclipse in the Loy Krathong festival on the night of Nov 8, according to the National Astronomical Research Institute of Thailand (NARIT).
Nov 8, according to the National Astronomical Research Institute of Thailand
(NARIT).
The institute expected the total lunar eclipse in many countries between 3.02 pm
and 8.56 pm, Thailand time.
In Thailand, the moon will rise in the east at 5.44 pm, and local people cannot see
the eclipse from the beginning. People nationwide can see the moon at the stage of
its total eclipse on the eastern horizon from 5.44 pm.
During the total eclipse, the moon will be reddish. The phenomenon will continue
for 57 minutes until 6.41 pm.
The next total lunar eclipse will occur above the Thai sky again in three years, on
Sept 8, 2025. Thailand News

Thai PM Prayut is happy with the increased employment rate

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha hailed the government's successful employment policy after learning there are more people at work than ever before this year.
Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha hailed the government’s successful employment
policy after learning there are more people at work than ever before this year.
The Prime Minister’s Office spokesperson, Trisuree Trisaranakun, revealed that
PM Prayut was happy with the employment statistics from July to September this
year.
The spokesperson made known that the unemployment rate decreased, more
people had jobs, and the social and economic situation is getting better after
maintaining the employment rate during the pandemic.
Thailand’s working-age population, above the age of 15 years, is about 59 million.
There are about 19 million people who do not work, eg., housewives, students,
elders, people with health problems, and disabled people. The government states
about 40 million people in Thailand can work and 39 million of those people are
currently employed, meaning only one million are unemployed.
Trisuree also revealed that employees’ working hours have increased, meaning
salaries have increased too, adding that employees in private companies are
working on average 46.9 hours per week.
Trisuree also made known that the employment rate in the tourism industry was
getting better because of the increasing number of tourists. Thailand News

New Zealanders found a large stockpile of firearms and explosives in Phuket

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo by: thephuketnews

A New Zealander was arrested by Thai police in Phuket on Monday after a large
the cache of firearms, ammunition, and explosives was found in his house in the Kathu
district.
The seized firearms included 19 handguns, seven long-barrelled rifles, including
AK and M-16 assault rifles, and 11 hand grenades.
The suspect, identified as Gareth Alan Davies, was held in custody at Kathu
District police station for questioning over the illegal possession of firearms.
Police said that Davies was formerly a mechanical engineer with knowledge in the
production and modification of the components of firearms.
Pol Lt-Gen Surapong Thanomjit, commissioner of Region 8 Provincial Police
Bureau and Phuket Governor visited Davies’ house after the police raid, which is
part of their crackdown on illegal firearms, following the mass shooting and
stabbing at a child care center in Nong Bua Lamphu Province on October 6th in

which 36 people, mostly young children, and the perpetrator, a former police
officer died.
Pol Lt-Gen Surapong said that Davies’ house also serves as a workshop for
producing and modifying firearms, adding that police do not believe in the
the suspect claim that he is just a gun collector because there were so many firearms
and explosives were found in his possession.
Surapong also said that police will try to identify his connections because it is
suspected that the retired New Zealander might be involved in the online trade-in
firearms.
According to the police, Davies has been living in Thailand for 23 years. Before
his retirement, about 10 years ago, he worked as a drilling rig engineer in southern
Thailand. He last entered Thailand in 2010 and his permit allowing him to stay in
the country is due to expire in November of next year. Thailand News

Watchdog Thailand finds 67 dead cats and dogs in Bangkok house, rescues 80 more

Thailand News Today | Total lunar eclipse tonight, or wait to see it again in three years | News by Thaiger
Watchdog Thailand found 63 dead cats, one dead dog, and 80 emaciated but still
alive animals inside a house in Bangkok on Friday. Many of the animal carcasses
had been stuffed into a freezer. The owner of the house – who tried to flee but
crashed her car – had collected donations via Facebook for all the animals she had “saved.”The foundation coordinated with officers from Khan Na Yao Police Station and the
Department of Livestock to inspect the house after receiving concerns from locals
that animals were being neglected at the property.
The team said the stench when they entered the property was rancid. The house
was brimming with dead cat carcasses and animal feces. The team found 80
neglected, hungry cats and dogs. Some were locked in cages and others weren’t.
The animals that were still alive had been eating the cat carcasses out of starvation,
said the foundation. Some of the animals must have been dead for over a year, they
said.Police said the owner of the house, a Thai woman around 40 years old, was inside
when they entered the property. She held her hands up and begged not to be
prosecuted. Police asked for her cooperation, but she ran outside, got into her car,
slit open her wrists, drove away, crashed into a wall, and knocked herself
unconscious. Police called an ambulance, and she was taken to the hospital.
Authorities rescued 80 animals, mostly cats and a few dogs, from the dirty property
and took them for treatment at an animal hospital. Thailand News

Trending