Thailand News Today | Total lunar eclipse tonight, or wait to see it again in three years

Police warn of Loy Krathong phishing scams



The current Loy Krathong Festival is giving rise to phishing scams that trick

people into giving out personal information online warned anti-cybercrime police.

They said fake websites had been created to invite people to float Krathong online.

Tonight marks the full-moon day of the 12th lunar month during which Thais

celebrate the Loy Krathong Festival by floating vessels known as Krathong which

contain flowers, candles, and incense sticks in rivers or canals.

In recent years, authorities have encouraged Thais to celebrate the occasion online

instead of reducing water pollution.

A spokesman of the Cybercrime Investigation Bureau warned on Monday that

several fake websites inviting people to float Krathong online have been created in

recent days.

He said they trick people into giving out personal information, such as ID, credit

card, and bank account numbers.

Total Lunar Eclipse Can Be Seen on Loy Krathong Night

People can witness a total lunar eclipse in the Loy Krathong festival on the night of

Nov 8, according to the National Astronomical Research Institute of Thailand

(NARIT).

The institute expected the total lunar eclipse in many countries between 3.02 pm

and 8.56 pm, Thailand time.

In Thailand, the moon will rise in the east at 5.44 pm, and local people cannot see

the eclipse from the beginning. People nationwide can see the moon at the stage of

its total eclipse on the eastern horizon from 5.44 pm.

During the total eclipse, the moon will be reddish. The phenomenon will continue

for 57 minutes until 6.41 pm.

The next total lunar eclipse will occur above the Thai sky again in three years, on

Sept 8, 2025. Thailand News

Thai PM Prayut is happy with the increased employment rate



Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha hailed the government’s successful employment

policy after learning there are more people at work than ever before this year.

The Prime Minister’s Office spokesperson, Trisuree Trisaranakun, revealed that

PM Prayut was happy with the employment statistics from July to September this

year.

The spokesperson made known that the unemployment rate decreased, more

people had jobs, and the social and economic situation is getting better after

maintaining the employment rate during the pandemic.

Thailand’s working-age population, above the age of 15 years, is about 59 million.

There are about 19 million people who do not work, eg., housewives, students,

elders, people with health problems, and disabled people. The government states

about 40 million people in Thailand can work and 39 million of those people are

currently employed, meaning only one million are unemployed.

Trisuree also revealed that employees’ working hours have increased, meaning

salaries have increased too, adding that employees in private companies are

working on average 46.9 hours per week.

Trisuree also made known that the employment rate in the tourism industry was

getting better because of the increasing number of tourists. Thailand News Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha hailed the government’s successful employmentpolicy after learning there are more people at work than ever before this year.The Prime Minister’s Office spokesperson, Trisuree Trisaranakun, revealed thatPM Prayut was happy with the employment statistics from July to September thisyear.The spokesperson made known that the unemployment rate decreased, morepeople had jobs, and the social and economic situation is getting better aftermaintaining the employment rate during the pandemic.Thailand’s working-age population, above the age of 15 years, is about 59 million.There are about 19 million people who do not work, eg., housewives, students,elders, people with health problems, and disabled people. The government statesabout 40 million people in Thailand can work and 39 million of those people arecurrently employed, meaning only one million are unemployed.Trisuree also revealed that employees’ working hours have increased, meaningsalaries have increased too, adding that employees in private companies areworking on average 46.9 hours per week.Trisuree also made known that the employment rate in the tourism industry wasgetting better because of the increasing number of tourists.

New Zealanders found a large stockpile of firearms and explosives in Phuket Thailand News

A New Zealander was arrested by Thai police in Phuket on Monday after a large

the cache of firearms, ammunition, and explosives was found in his house in the Kathu

district.

The seized firearms included 19 handguns, seven long-barrelled rifles, including

AK and M-16 assault rifles, and 11 hand grenades.

The suspect, identified as Gareth Alan Davies, was held in custody at Kathu

District police station for questioning over the illegal possession of firearms.

Police said that Davies was formerly a mechanical engineer with knowledge in the

production and modification of the components of firearms.

Pol Lt-Gen Surapong Thanomjit, commissioner of Region 8 Provincial Police

Bureau and Phuket Governor visited Davies’ house after the police raid, which is

part of their crackdown on illegal firearms, following the mass shooting and

stabbing at a child care center in Nong Bua Lamphu Province on October 6th in

which 36 people, mostly young children, and the perpetrator, a former police

officer died.

Pol Lt-Gen Surapong said that Davies’ house also serves as a workshop for

producing and modifying firearms, adding that police do not believe in the

the suspect claim that he is just a gun collector because there were so many firearms

and explosives were found in his possession.

Surapong also said that police will try to identify his connections because it is

suspected that the retired New Zealander might be involved in the online trade-in

firearms.

According to the police, Davies has been living in Thailand for 23 years. Before

his retirement, about 10 years ago, he worked as a drilling rig engineer in southern

Thailand. He last entered Thailand in 2010 and his permit allowing him to stay in

the country is due to expire in November of next year. Thailand News

Watchdog Thailand finds 67 dead cats and dogs in Bangkok house, rescues 80 more Thailand News



Watchdog Thailand found 63 dead cats, one dead dog, and 80 emaciated but still

alive animals inside a house in Bangkok on Friday. Many of the animal carcasses

had been stuffed into a freezer. The owner of the house – who tried to flee but

crashed her car – had collected donations via Facebook for all the animals she had “saved.”The foundation coordinated with officers from Khan Na Yao Police Station and the

Department of Livestock to inspect the house after receiving concerns from locals

that animals were being neglected at the property.

The team said the stench when they entered the property was rancid. The house

was brimming with dead cat carcasses and animal feces. The team found 80

neglected, hungry cats and dogs. Some were locked in cages and others weren’t.

The animals that were still alive had been eating the cat carcasses out of starvation,

said the foundation. Some of the animals must have been dead for over a year, they

said.Police said the owner of the house, a Thai woman around 40 years old, was inside

when they entered the property. She held her hands up and begged not to be

prosecuted. Police asked for her cooperation, but she ran outside, got into her car,

slit open her wrists, drove away, crashed into a wall, and knocked herself

unconscious. Police called an ambulance, and she was taken to the hospital.

Authorities rescued 80 animals, mostly cats and a few dogs, from the dirty property

and took them for treatment at an animal hospital. Thailand News Watchdog Thailand found 63 dead cats, one dead dog, and 80 emaciated but stillalive animals inside a house in Bangkok on Friday. Many of the animal carcasseshad been stuffed into a freezer. The owner of the house – who tried to flee butcrashed her car – had collected donations via Facebook for all the animals she had “saved.”The foundation coordinated with officers from Khan Na Yao Police Station and theDepartment of Livestock to inspect the house after receiving concerns from localsthat animals were being neglected at the property.The team said the stench when they entered the property was rancid. The housewas brimming with dead cat carcasses and animal feces. The team found 80neglected, hungry cats and dogs. Some were locked in cages and others weren’t.The animals that were still alive had been eating the cat carcasses out of starvation,said the foundation. Some of the animals must have been dead for over a year, theysaid.Police said the owner of the house, a Thai woman around 40 years old, was insidewhen they entered the property. She held her hands up and begged not to beprosecuted. Police asked for her cooperation, but she ran outside, got into her car,slit open her wrists, drove away, crashed into a wall, and knocked herselfunconscious. Police called an ambulance, and she was taken to the hospital.Authorities rescued 80 animals, mostly cats and a few dogs, from the dirty propertyand took them for treatment at an animal hospital. Check out other news or watch a news report on Thaiger’s youtube channel

Subscribe or Join our YouTube channel today and become a Thaiger Legend or a Thaiger Cub for behind the scenes footage and other member-only perks.