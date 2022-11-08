Thailand
Thailand News Today | Total lunar eclipse tonight, or wait to see it again in three years
Police warn of Loy Krathong phishing scams
The current Loy Krathong Festival is giving rise to phishing scams that trick
people into giving out personal information online warned anti-cybercrime police.
They said fake websites had been created to invite people to float Krathong online.
Tonight marks the full-moon day of the 12th lunar month during which Thais
celebrate the Loy Krathong Festival by floating vessels known as Krathong which
contain flowers, candles, and incense sticks in rivers or canals.
In recent years, authorities have encouraged Thais to celebrate the occasion online
instead of reducing water pollution.
A spokesman of the Cybercrime Investigation Bureau warned on Monday that
several fake websites inviting people to float Krathong online have been created in
recent days.
He said they trick people into giving out personal information, such as ID, credit
card, and bank account numbers.
Total Lunar Eclipse Can Be Seen on Loy Krathong Night
People can witness a total lunar eclipse in the Loy Krathong festival on the night of
Nov 8, according to the National Astronomical Research Institute of Thailand
(NARIT).
The institute expected the total lunar eclipse in many countries between 3.02 pm
and 8.56 pm, Thailand time.
In Thailand, the moon will rise in the east at 5.44 pm, and local people cannot see
the eclipse from the beginning. People nationwide can see the moon at the stage of
its total eclipse on the eastern horizon from 5.44 pm.
During the total eclipse, the moon will be reddish. The phenomenon will continue
for 57 minutes until 6.41 pm.
The next total lunar eclipse will occur above the Thai sky again in three years, on
Sept 8, 2025. Thailand News
Thai PM Prayut is happy with the increased employment rate
New Zealanders found a large stockpile of firearms and explosives in Phuket Thailand News
A New Zealander was arrested by Thai police in Phuket on Monday after a large
the cache of firearms, ammunition, and explosives was found in his house in the Kathu
district.
The seized firearms included 19 handguns, seven long-barrelled rifles, including
AK and M-16 assault rifles, and 11 hand grenades.
The suspect, identified as Gareth Alan Davies, was held in custody at Kathu
District police station for questioning over the illegal possession of firearms.
Police said that Davies was formerly a mechanical engineer with knowledge in the
production and modification of the components of firearms.
Pol Lt-Gen Surapong Thanomjit, commissioner of Region 8 Provincial Police
Bureau and Phuket Governor visited Davies’ house after the police raid, which is
part of their crackdown on illegal firearms, following the mass shooting and
stabbing at a child care center in Nong Bua Lamphu Province on October 6th in
which 36 people, mostly young children, and the perpetrator, a former police
officer died.
Pol Lt-Gen Surapong said that Davies’ house also serves as a workshop for
producing and modifying firearms, adding that police do not believe in the
the suspect claim that he is just a gun collector because there were so many firearms
and explosives were found in his possession.
Surapong also said that police will try to identify his connections because it is
suspected that the retired New Zealander might be involved in the online trade-in
firearms.
According to the police, Davies has been living in Thailand for 23 years. Before
his retirement, about 10 years ago, he worked as a drilling rig engineer in southern
Thailand. He last entered Thailand in 2010 and his permit allowing him to stay in
the country is due to expire in November of next year. Thailand News
Watchdog Thailand finds 67 dead cats and dogs in Bangkok house, rescues 80 more Thailand News
Subscribe or Join our YouTube channel today and become a Thaiger Legend or a Thaiger Cub for behind the scenes footage and other member-only perks.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Teacher murders her 5 year old autistic son in southern Thailand
Thailand News Today | Total lunar eclipse tonight, or wait to see it again in three years
Thai actress defies laws to build house on Koh Samui mountain
BISP Soccer 7s tournament returns this November
Over 3 million people in Thailand living below poverty line, census shows
Suvarnabhumi Airport offers 7 days free parking for APEC Summit
First LOT Polish Airlines flight arrives in Phuket
VIDEO: Bat-eating YouTuber sparks outrage in Thailand
Pubs, gas stations, 24-hour stores to close early to save energy
British man sentenced for rape in UK flees to Thailand
What are US midterm elections?
Thailand pulls the plug on foreign land ownership regulation
Thai police accused of using power to get free food & drinks
The ancient story behind Thai film coming in December
Flying lanterns near airports in Thailand is punishable by death penalty, warns govt
Forex lingo you need to know to impress your date – and everybody else
6 places to take your pet for fun activities in Bangkok
Foreign tourists swarm into Thailand
Everything you need to know about the magical Yi Peng Festival
Loy Krathong 2022: What to know and where to go
Musk fires Twitter board, launches subscription service, resurrects Vine
Phuket murder suspect arrested in Athens
10 must visit destinations in Thailand before you die
Naked Brit in Koh Samui wants everyone to “meet with God”
Police officer crashes ‘big bike’ in Bangkok, 1 dead, 2 injured
Thailand: The Land of Smiles decoded
All you need to know about Long Term Resident (LTR) Visa
Foreign students accuse Canadian government of exploiting them for cheap labour
Most beautiful temples to visit in and around Bangkok
Too big to fail: Full Moon Party revives Koh Pha Ngan
New opportunities for microbreweries in Thailand
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Best of5 hours ago
6 places to take your pet for fun activities in Bangkok
-
Education9 hours ago
BISP Soccer 7s tournament returns this November
-
Business1 day ago
Marketing in Thailand as a Foreigner: Volume #2.2 Ad Campaign Crossroad: Global Materials vs. The New Investment
-
Chiang Mai1 day ago
Hundreds of tourists climb Chiang Mai mountain for glorious sunrise view
-
Pattaya2 days ago
Overstaying foreigners targeted in Pattaya club inspections
-
Pattaya1 day ago
Pattaya man runs away after plunging pickup truck into pond
-
Bangkok6 hours ago
Loy Krathong Festival: 17 places to celebrate in Bangkok
-
Thailand1 day ago
Thailand to surpass tourism target thanks to Malaysians and Indians