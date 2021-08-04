Connect with us

Thailand

Thailand News Today | record Covid deaths, ban on ‘mass gatherings’ | August 4

Thaiger

Published

 on 

The Public Health Ministry has confirmed that 10 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines will be distributed across Thailand this month. The Central Criminal Court has granted 31 anti-government protesters conditional release on the basis that they are not considered flight risks. And today a new order has been published in the Royal Gazette banning all mass gatherings, including rallies, protests, and assemblies. The Thai government has issued a new regulation banning some sunscreens containing specific chemicals, in a bid to protect coral reefs in Thai waters.

Preston
2021-08-03 17:53
I would like to applaud The Thaiger in taking the initiative to raise funds for those in need in Thailand. While I know that all proceeds collected would go towards the worthy cause, I am just curious if the Singapore…
Lowseasonlover
2021-08-03 19:04
Hats off to Thaiger I saw that video a couple weeks ago were you interviewed a couple of farangs running a charity in Bangkok outstanding work they are doing with over 300 volunteers supplying food, medical and oxygen and going…
riclag
2021-08-04 19:21
The super spreader is when Thai’s sit 4 or 6 to a table , 1 meter apart with masks down while eating at a restaurant
gummy
2021-08-04 19:29
7 minutes ago, riclag said: The super spreader is when Thai’s sit 4 or 6 to a table , 1 meter apart with masks down while eating at a restaurant Or 8 in the back of a pick-up with no masks…
Objectivance
2021-08-04 19:53
19 minutes ago, gummy said: Or 8 in the back of a pick-up with no masks perhaps ? For sure, especially while some of the world's strongest UV-A and B is beaming down on them. Viruses loves those spectrums.
Thailand News Today | record Covid deaths, ban on 'mass gatherings' | August 4
Trending