Thailand News Today | record Covid deaths, ban on ‘mass gatherings’ | August 4

The Public Health Ministry has confirmed that 10 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines will be distributed across Thailand this month. The Central Criminal Court has granted 31 anti-government protesters conditional release on the basis that they are not considered flight risks. And today a new order has been published in the Royal Gazette banning all mass gatherings, including rallies, protests, and assemblies. The Thai government has issued a new regulation banning some sunscreens containing specific chemicals, in a bid to protect coral reefs in Thai waters.

