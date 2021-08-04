Thailand
Thailand News Today | record Covid deaths, ban on ‘mass gatherings’ | August 4
To donate to our ‘I Am Strong Fundraiser’ and check out the video, please click here… https://gogetfunding.com/the-thaigers-i-am-strong-campaign/
The Public Health Ministry has confirmed that 10 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines will be distributed across Thailand this month. The Central Criminal Court has granted 31 anti-government protesters conditional release on the basis that they are not considered flight risks. And today a new order has been published in the Royal Gazette banning all mass gatherings, including rallies, protests, and assemblies. The Thai government has issued a new regulation banning some sunscreens containing specific chemicals, in a bid to protect coral reefs in Thai waters.
Join our YouTube channel today and become a Thaiger Legend or a Thaiger Cub for behind the scenes footage and other member-only perks.
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Controversial food delivery only rule faces criticism
Expat arrested on drug charges allegedly claims to be a local “Robin Hood”
Thai Airways selling 10 properties to raise capital
Tour Phuket’s Islands with 5 Star Marine
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
The 5 Best Cafes in Koh Samui
Thailand News Today | record Covid deaths, ban on ‘mass gatherings’ | August 4
Vaccine updates for expats; hospital extends hours to accelerate vaccinations
8 things to do correctly in Thailand
Thailand’s 5 most absolutely luxurious hotels
Myanmar envoy updated to Brunei’s 2nd Foreign Affairs Minister
Thailand’s national parks ban the use of some sunscreens containing particular chemicals
Wednesday Covid Update: 20,200 new cases, provincial totals
Visa Exemption Rule – 56 countries to enter Thailand without a visa
Third phase testing successful for Vietnam Covid-19 vaccine
Phuket police arrest 2 men and seize more than 160,000 methamphetamine pills
Good Morning Thailand | Hemp Ice cream, Thai English proficiency, Covid stats
Prayut says he will not resign, warns politicians to behave
Foreigners able to register on vaccine site despite data leaks, glitches
Domestic travel to Phuket all but banned starting August 2
Methamphetamine pills hidden in instant noodle packets delivered for Covid patient
Phuket reservations slow down for August
Bangkok volunteer group “Sai Mai Will Survive” overwhelmed with calls
Thailand conservation adds 17 rare Indochinese tigers this year
Spray guns ineffective and dangerous, says TFDA
Thai candidate selected as ASEAN envoy to Myanmar
Chulalongkorn University progressing on domestic mRNA vaccine
Vaccine hesitancy testing the patience of fully inoculated Americans
Covid UPDATE Sunday: 18,027 infections, expat vaccine registration
Health Minister says Bang Sue not crowded, blames “camera angles”
Rollout of Covid-19 vaccination for teenagers gets underway in Cambodia
Despite Covid-19 Phuket Sandbox continues at least 2 weeks
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Foreigners able to register on vaccine site despite data leaks, glitches
- Thailand3 days ago
Thailand conservation adds 17 rare Indochinese tigers this year
- Myanmar3 days ago
Thai candidate selected as ASEAN envoy to Myanmar
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Covid UPDATE Sunday: 18,027 infections, expat vaccine registration
- Cambodia1 day ago
Rollout of Covid-19 vaccination for teenagers gets underway in Cambodia
- Central Thailand1 day ago
Nurse dies of Covid-19 a week after receiving first dose of Sinovac
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Covid UPDATE: 18,027 infections, provincial totals
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
August flight plans: Bangkok Airways, Nok Air, Thai Lion
Recent comments: