Thailand

Thailand News Today | Quarantine requirements in Thailand relaxed, Vocal expat deported | Nov 29

Thaiger Video

Published

 on 

image
image

Jett goes through all the main headlines in Thailand that include: Officials on the look out for the Omicron Covid-19, variant, Thailand relaxes its testing and quarantine requirements for foreign arrivals, and an expat gets deported for criticizing the Thai government and monarchy.

image

