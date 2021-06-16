Thailand News Today | PM apologises, vaccine delays, Pattaya sandbox? and sharks | June 16

A prominent Thai doctor has called on the government to ramp up the procurement of Covid-19 vaccines, amid concerns at the low number of doses administered to date, private healthcare group in Thailand says it’s planning to purchase 5 million doses of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine, Pattaya tourism officials are pitching a travel scheme similar to Phuket’s “Sandbox” , Thailand’s Minister for Natural Resources and the Environment has blasted a TikTok video that shows Krabi boatmen shooting at blacktip reef sharks and PM Prayut Chan-o-cha has again apologised AGAIN!

Want more Thailand news from the Thaiger family?

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile

📝️ Join the conversation on Thaiger Talk - discuss news & life in our Thailand forums

📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter

👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook

🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates