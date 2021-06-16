Connect with us

Thailand

Thailand News Today | PM apologises, vaccine delays, Pattaya sandbox? and sharks | June 16

Thaiger

Published 

21 seconds ago

 on 

A prominent Thai doctor has called on the government to ramp up the procurement of Covid-19 vaccines, amid concerns at the low number of doses administered to date, private healthcare group in Thailand says it’s planning to purchase 5 million doses of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine, Pattaya tourism officials are pitching a travel scheme similar to Phuket’s “Sandbox” , Thailand’s Minister for Natural Resources and the Environment has blasted a TikTok video that shows Krabi boatmen shooting at blacktip reef sharks and PM Prayut Chan-o-cha has again apologised AGAIN!

 

Want more Thailand news from the Thaiger family?

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📝️ Join the conversation on Thaiger Talk - discuss news & life in our Thailand forums
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Thaiger

If you have story ideas, a restaurant to review, an event to cover or an issue to discuss, contact The Thaiger editorial staff.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand21 seconds ago

Thailand News Today | PM apologises, vaccine delays, Pattaya sandbox? and sharks | June 16
Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 mins ago

Restaurants request easing of Covid-19 rules and financial aid
Thailand17 mins ago

Isaan farmer and son electrocuted and killed by wire fence in rice field

Phuket Sandbox July 1st

days
hours
minutes
seconds

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in July - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages in June!

READ MORE

Sponsored by image

Thailand1 hour ago

Another data breach: Info leaked on Bangkok Immigration website
Crime2 hours ago

Krabi men arrested after TikTok video of a shark shot and killed goes viral
Thailand3 hours ago

Thailand’s FDA doesn’t approve Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine, cites missing data
Best of3 hours ago

Top 8 Things to do in Krabi
Thailand3 hours ago

Thai government apologises for data leak, blames “temporary glitch”
Coronavirus (Covid-19)5 hours ago

6 school closed after infections are found
Coronavirus (Covid-19)5 hours ago

Wednesday Covid Update: 2,331 new cases; provincial totals
Best of6 hours ago

Top 5 Meditation Centres and Retreats in Thailand
Phuket6 hours ago

Thai police chief donates 100,000 baht to Phuket man shot by a drunk officer
Coronavirus (Covid-19)6 hours ago

Covid-19, food delivery brings rise in plastic and infectious waste
Thailand6 hours ago

Renowned Thai doctor cautions against letting tourists avoid 14 day quarantine
Thailand6 hours ago

PM Prayut Chan-o-cha says sorry again for delays in the Covid-19 vaccine rollout
Thailand3 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism4 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism4 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism4 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending