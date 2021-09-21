Connect with us

Thailand

Thailand News Today | OnlyFans content creators arrested on pornography charges | September 21

https://youtu.be/Fv1bUXVkxUs

Jett goes through all the headlines and news stories around Thailand that include: Two content creators for OnlyFans have been arrested by Thai police on pornography charges. Officials in Bangkok will get advice from authorities in Phuket to prepare for the reopening to foreign tourists. A party at a luxury villa in Phuket was raided and 19 people were arrested.

image
HolyCowCm
2021-09-21 20:17
3 hours ago, gordo2613 said: either someone grasses them up or the 2 girls handed themselves in, no way did the RTP investigate and follow up a lead, ffs there are thousands of Thai chicks ( so I have been…
image
Paco
2021-09-21 20:29
So now they decide what you do with your self made videos, what is THEIR choice of sharingั it. At least they can not get covid or anything else by it, however the rest if thailand can just f*** any…
image
thai3
2021-09-21 20:36
Government desperate to welcome sex tourists to the bars, brothels, bj bars, massage parlors, 'gentlemen clubs', a go go's and to access all those prostitutes on line, but arrest a couple of people for making a few baht on Onlyfans.…
image
AdvocatusDiaboli
2021-09-21 21:19
6 hours ago, Thaiger said: OnlyFans is an online subscription service where content creators can make money off of those who subscribe to their page. and the link below … https://thethaiger.com/talk/topic/5483-news-forum-onlyfans-content-creators-arrested-by-thai-police-on-pornography-charges/?tab=comments#comment-65159 I would love two things hear … 1. The…
image
Bob20
2021-09-21 21:35
16 minutes ago, AdvocatusDiaboli said: I would love two things hear … 1. The cost of the Thai Police force that will monitor this! What will they name the department that will search and prosecute these people as they will…

Thailand News Today | OnlyFans content creators arrested on pornography charges | September 21
