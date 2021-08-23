Thailand News Today | More protestors arrested, booster and kids’ vaccines | August 23

In another clash with riot police at Bangkok’s Din Dang intersection yesterday at least 35 protesters have been arrested. A 24 year old man has commandeered a Bangkok bus with a gun holding the conductor and a passenger hostage last night. Phuket Tourist Police have rescued a Dutch couple who became trapped 3 kilometres off-shore while kayaking early yesterday afternoon. The Public Health Ministry says that from next year, Thailand will begin offering booster doses to fully vaccinated people, as well as vaccinating children as well.

