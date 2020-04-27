Thailand News Today – Monday, April 27 | The Thaiger

Thailand
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 27
Recommendation for the Emergency Decree to be extended for another month
Thailand’s Emergency Decree is now very likely to be extended for another month after it expires this Thursday. The emergency decree gives the Thai PM sweeping powers and is provided for in the Thai Constitution for situations like this.
The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration today decided to extend the decree until the end of May and has made the recommendation accordingly.
The decision means the night curfew from 10pm-4am will continue, no social gatherings allowed and only limited inter-provincial travel. Some other restrictions will remain although the details have not yet been announced. The Cabinet meets tomorrow to discuss the recommendation. Seeing the Thai PM chairs both, you can probably take it as passed.
3,025 household goods prices will be reduced by 68%
The Commerce Ministry, along with dozens of companies. has announced the reduction of the cost of many household goods. Some discounts up to 68%. We all love a good deal.
The Minister says that “3,025 consumer products have now been discounted by up to 68%.”
“The cheaper goods will be available until June 30.”
Companies who are collaborating in the discounts include 20 consumer product manufacturers around 13 provinces. The companies consist of Big C, Macro, Food Land, CJ express, Swensens, CP All, The Mall, Maxvalue, Tops, Gourment Market, Home Fresh Mart and Family Mart.
April 27 Covid-19 update for Thailand
The CSSA has reported 9 new cases confirmed over the past 24 hour period plus 1 additional death, taking the national total numbers to 2,931.
With one more new fatality, Thailand’s death toll rises to 52.2,609 patients have recovered and returned home, while 270 are undergoing treatment in hospital. No new case was reported in Bangkok in the past 24 hours.
Phuket is still battling a small cluster in the coastal Bang Tao community –another case has been reported in the same area and one new death.
One of the island’s recoveries was a 97 year old “granny” from Bang Tao. She has been discharged from hospital today, having fully recovered from the virus. The woman’s son, who posted on Facebook, credited excellent medical care coupled with the elderly lady’s will to add some more digits to her great age.
We wish her many more years of health and happiness.
Bangkok authorities under fire for over-zealous tree pruning
The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration has come in for some flak after some over-enthusiastic pruning of the city’s trees.
Some of the city’s green shade was cut back to bare, ugly stumps. Trees along Witthayu Road, near Lumpini Park, have been chopped down to their lower trucks. A similar fate has befallen the trees in the city’s swish Sathorn district.
A local conservation group has taken to social media to share photos of the botched tree trimming, and the BMA has come in for some harsh criticism from, well, everyone. The trees are the Burma Padauk variety, known as “pradu” in Thai.
Yala clinic at centre of Covid-19 alert
An orthopaedic clinic in the southern border province of Yala is at the centre of a Covid-19 alert after a patient failed to reveal he was infected with the virus.
Health authorities are now scrambling to track down all those who visited the clinic on April 23, urging them to report immediately to their local health office for screening. The clinic says its staff are now in self-quarantine for 14 days. One doctor says he had close contact with the infected patient but is so far not showing any signs of infection.
A viral post reveals a lack of social distancing onboard Nok Air flight
A Nok Air passenger from a flight flying from Nakhon Si Thammarat to Don Meuang in Bangkok last Friday has posted photos that show very poor social distancing both getting on the flight, and during.
The post said…. “The airline notified passengers that it had to make a detour to Trang Airport to pick up additional passengers. The detour not only caused a two-hour delay but social distancing measures and alternate seating to prevent Covid-19 from spreading could not be implemented as the added passengers filled up the plane.”
In response Thailand’s Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand director general says “the mandatory measures only come into effect only from May 1.”
So far, Thai AirAsia and Thai Lion Air say they will resume limited domestic flights starting May 1. Meanwhile, ThaiSmile (the short-haul subsidiary of Thai Airways) has announced that it is ready to resume services for domestic routes on June 1. Limited destinations will be available and likely only be destinations in provinces that have not had reported cases for the past 28 days.
Scheduled international passenger flight ban extended until end of May
The inbound scheduled international flight restriction is now going to be extended another 31 days, until the end of May, whilst more repatriation flights for Thai citizens will continue this week.
The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand says they will extend the ongoing ban, currently scheduled to end on April 30. The first of the temporary closures was announced on April 4.
Coronavirus Thailand
3,025 household goods prices will be reduced by up to 68%
The Commerce Ministry, along with dozens of companies. has announced the reduction of the cost of many household goods as the Covid-19 crisis has affected the spending power of people across the country.
Minister Jurin Laksanawisit says “3,025 consumer products have now been discounted by up to 68%.”
“The cheaper goods will be available until June 30.”
Companies who are collaborating in the discounts include 20 consumer product manufacturers around 13 provinces. The companies consist of Big C, Macro, Food Land, CJ express, Swensens, CP All, The Mall, Maxvalue, Tops, Gourment Market, Home Fresh Mart and Family Mart.
“I would like to thank the private firms who have cooperated with the Commerce Ministry. The Department of Internal Trade estimates that both discounts, starting from April 16 to June 30, will cut a total of 1 billion baht off the cost of living for the Thai people.”
SOURCE: The Nation / Today Highlight News
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
April 27 Covid-19 update for Thailand
Dr Taweesin Visanuyothin, the spokesman of the government’s Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, reported 9 new cases confirmed over the past 24 hour period plus 1 additional death, taking the national total numbers to 2,931 confirmed cases since the start of the outbreak.
With 0ne more new fatality, Thailand’s death toll rises to 52.
“Today is the first day the number of new cases has dropped below 10, the lowest since its peak of 188 on March 22.”
2,609 patients have recovered and returned home, while 270 are undergoing treatment in hospital.
No new case was reported in Bangkok in the past 24 hours.
However the Bangkok post reported that ‘Since testing has been limited, the actual number of infections may be much higher.’
Phuket, battling a small cluster in the coastal Bang Tao community, reported another case in the same area and one new death
SOURCE: The Nation / Bangkok Post
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
A viral post reveals a lack of social distancing onboard Nok Air flight
A Nok Air passenger from flight DD7809 flying from Nakhon Si Thammarat to Don Meuang Bangkok last Friday posted on her Facebook account with a picture expressing her concern about the lack of social distancing during boarding and then on the plane.
“The airline notified passengers that it had to make a detour to Trang Airport to pick up additional passengers. The detour not only caused a two-hour delay but social distancing measures and alternate seating to prevent Covid-19 from spreading could not be implemented as the added passengers filled up the plane.”
In response to this Thailand’s Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand director general Chula Sukmanop says “the mandatory measure come into effect only from May 1.”
“This picture was taken before May 1, while Nok Air had already notified the CAAT of operating the new Nakhon Si Thammarat-Trang-Bangkok route, aiming to accommodate more passengers.”
“However, from May 1, the social distancing measure must be strictly applied to – from the ticketing booths until the destination airport.”
So far, Thai AirAsia and Thai Lion Air say they will resume limited domestic flights starting May 1. Meanwhile, ThaiSmile (the short-haul subsidiary of Thai Airways) has announced that it is ready to resume services for domestic routes on June 1. Limited destinations will be available and likely only be destinations in provinces that have not had reported cases for the past 28 days.
According to Chula, some of the measures imposed on airlines and passengers include…
- Restricting each aircraft to carry passengers at a maximum 70% of capacity.
- Flights longer than 90 minutes must set aside seats in the last two rows to isolate sick people.
- Every passenger must wear a face mask at all times or they will be denied boarding.
- Food and beverages will not be sold onboard to minimise the chance of Covid-19 spreading.
Meanwhile, Transport Minister Saksyam Chidchob says “he was aware of the situation and had written to Nok Air urging them to improve their measures to address passenger concerns as soon as possible.
“I have invited Nok Air representatives to discuss this issue. Airlines that ignore the social distancing measures will be issued a warning first, but if the problem continues, they will eventually be suspended.”
SOURCE: The Nation
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 27
What does the extension of the Emergency Decree mean?
19th clear day for Covid-19 cases in Chiang Mai
World’s wealthiest dig deep to fight Covid-19
203 Thais returning home from New Zealand and Japan
Thailand’s emergency decree extended until May 31
3,025 household goods prices will be reduced by up to 68%
April 27 Covid-19 update for Thailand
97 year old Phuket woman recovers from Covid-19
Bangkok authorities under fire for over-zealous tree pruning
To wear or not to wear, that is the question. Face masks in a Covid-19 world.
Yala clinic at centre of Covid-19 alert
A viral post reveals a lack of social distancing onboard Nok Air flight
Phuket authorities on the hunt for quarantine dodgers
All eyes on Thai Cabinet as Covid-19 restrictions set to be reviewed tomorrow
Thailand’s new ‘normal’ – Government charts course post-April 30
Thailand visa amnesty extended to July 30
Doctors advise 5-step plan to re-opening Thailand
What could happen after April 30? Thailand’s new ‘normal’
An English translation of the PM’s letter to Thailand’s 20 richest
Oil prices tank, as crisis fuels calls to re-open economies
Thai school director turns himself in after allegedly molesting one of his students
Phuket reports one new case, an 83 year old Italian
Shock rise in Thai exports
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Tropical storms on the menu today for northeastern, northern and central provinces
Water discounts and refunds will start May 1
Study finds no benefit from hydroxychloroquine for Covid-19 treatment
Singapore battles to control new surge in Covid-19 cases
Thai citizens are flooding back through land borders
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 2
Thailand News Today – April 1, 2020
Trending
- Coronavirus Cases3 days ago
4 new Covid-19 cases in Phuket, all in Bang Tao
- Business4 days ago
China opens 2 more border points to allow transport of Thai fruits
- Crime4 days ago
Four arrested for shooting videos at Phuket Zoo and soliciting donations
- Chiang Mai3 days ago
Many farangs chipping in to help their stricken communities – VIDEO
- Coronavirus Medicine3 days ago
Government ramps up production of 5 anti-Covid-19 medicines, procurement of others
- Bangkok3 days ago
Hungry residents in Bangkok queue for rice handouts
- Business3 days ago
Buriram and Chon Buri get ready for easing of restrictions starting May 1
- Coronavirus Cases2 days ago
Thailand reports 53 new virus cases, 1 more death (Saturday)