Connect with us

Thailand

Thailand News Today | Lockdown for BKK? Demonstrations back on, Pathum Thani shooter arrested

Thaiger

Published 

18 seconds ago

 on 

The CCSA today says they’re resisting calls for a 7-day lockdown for Bangkok as cases in the capital, and neighbouring provinces, keep rising, Chon Buri governor has addressed the business owners saying restrictions and disease control measures will stay the same for now, Hundreds of pro-democracy demonstrators gathered at Democracy Monument in Bangkok this morning to mark the 89th anniversary of the Siam Revolution in 1932 , Police have identified the shooter who fired shots at a Pathum Thani hospital, killing a Covid-19 patient early this morning, Phuket is creating a command centre for the purpose of tracking and tracing foreign tourists under the island’s sandbox scheme and Sinopharm doses ordered by the Chulabhorn Royal Academy have passed quality checks and can now be distributed in Thailand.

 

Want more Thailand news from the Thaiger family?

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📝️ Join the conversation on Thaiger Talk - discuss news & life in our Thailand forums
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Thaiger

If you have story ideas, a restaurant to review, an event to cover or an issue to discuss, contact The Thaiger editorial staff.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand19 seconds ago

Thailand News Today | Lockdown for BKK? Demonstrations back on, Pathum Thani shooter arrested
Thailand4 mins ago

Myth busted: Drinking alcohol does not kill Covid-19 – VIDEO
Phuket1 hour ago

Power outages coming to Kathu, again

Phuket Sandbox July 1st

days
hours
minutes
seconds

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in July - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages in June!

READ MORE

Tourism1 hour ago

List of countries by Covid-19 risk level, classified by Thailand’s DDC
Thailand1 hour ago

Legalised marijuana up next? Courts get closer to legalising kratom
Phuket3 hours ago

Phuket police raids nab suspects for allegedly having guns, drugs, kratom
World3 hours ago

Antivirus legend John McAfee apparent suicide in Spanish prison
Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 hours ago

Thursday Covid Update: 4,108 new cases; provincial totals
Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 hours ago

Bar girls in Pattaya arrested for allegedly violating Covid restrictions while live streaming
Protests4 hours ago

Gathering for 89th anniversary of constitutional monarchy
Crime5 hours ago

Police arrest suspect who allegedly killed Covid patient and 7-Eleven clerk
Coronavirus (Covid-19)5 hours ago

Multiple Bangkok hospitals stop Covid testing, citing fear of insufficient beds
Pattaya6 hours ago

Chon Buri governor says Pattaya bars will stay closed for now, Covid cases remain high
Crime6 hours ago

15 year old stabbed at private school
Thailand6 hours ago

UPDATE: Police identify alleged gunman who opened fire at field hospital, killing a patient
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism4 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism4 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism4 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending