Thailand News Today | Lockdown for BKK? Demonstrations back on, Pathum Thani shooter arrested

The CCSA today says they’re resisting calls for a 7-day lockdown for Bangkok as cases in the capital, and neighbouring provinces, keep rising, Chon Buri governor has addressed the business owners saying restrictions and disease control measures will stay the same for now, Hundreds of pro-democracy demonstrators gathered at Democracy Monument in Bangkok this morning to mark the 89th anniversary of the Siam Revolution in 1932 , Police have identified the shooter who fired shots at a Pathum Thani hospital, killing a Covid-19 patient early this morning, Phuket is creating a command centre for the purpose of tracking and tracing foreign tourists under the island’s sandbox scheme and Sinopharm doses ordered by the Chulabhorn Royal Academy have passed quality checks and can now be distributed in Thailand.

Want more Thailand news from the Thaiger family?

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile

📝️ Join the conversation on Thaiger Talk - discuss news & life in our Thailand forums

📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter

👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook

🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates