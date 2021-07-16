Connect with us

Thailand

Thailand News Today | EU kicks Thailand off 'green' list, Red Cross buys Moderna, PM back to work

Thaiger

Published

 on 

Member states of the European Union have agreed to remove Thailand from the list of countries from which travellers can arrive freely during the pandemic. A scheme to offer long-stay visas to wealthy and “highly skilled” foreigners is in the works. The so called Covid-19 visa has been extended nearly 2 weeks before its current July 29 expiration date. This week Thailand’s Red Cross Society has struck a deal to import 1 million Moderna vaccines intended to be offered for free. The Thai PM, Prayut Chan-o-cha, has not contracted Covid-19 and returned to work at Government House today. Indonesia has become the epicentre of Covid-19 in Asia as the daily case count has exceeded India’s.

 

