Covid-19 situation has not improved, stricter rules being discussed – CCSA

More stringent measures may need to be in place to control the spread of Covid-19 as the situation in Thailand has not improved, despite tight measures in “dark red” provinces which include nightly curfews and travel restrictions, a spokesperson representing the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration said today. In addition to talk of tightening restrictions, 7 more provinces were classified as “dark red” provinces under maximum control to combat the coronavirus.

Since the disease control measures went into effect on Monday, there have been more than 700 violations including residents breaking curfew orders, those gathering in groups of more than 5 people, and those travelling out of dark red zones, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Department of Information News Division director Pensom Lertsithichai, who gave the daily CCSA report in English. She added that the violations led to more infections and local transmissions.

“Unfortunately, since the measures have been in place, the situation has not improved… We’ve seen new highs in both new confirmed cases as well as, regretfully, new fatalities.”

In a special CCSA general meeting today, chaired by PM Prayut Chan-o-cha, officials discussed the recently imposed public health measures and the current Covid-19 situation. Pensom says the current situation is a “serious concern” and more stringent measures may need to be put in place such as “restricting the mobility of persons” and more business closures.

Officials are still discussing the current situation and if more restrictions are needed. Pensom says “We need to save more lives.”

“A meeting is going on this afternoon to consider the details of these new measures and we will share them with you as soon as possible.”

Under the current measures imposed in dark red provinces, residents are ordered to stay from 9pm to 4am, avoid gatherings larger than 5 people and avoid travel to other provinces unless absolutely necessary. Additional measures were imposed in Bangkok, the epicentre, as well as surrounding provinces, with business closures and a limit on operating hours for public transportation. For more information on the restrictions, click HERE.

Dark Red zones

Bangkok, Samut Sakhon, Samut Prakan, Nonthaburi, Yala, Pathum Thani, Nakhon Pathom, Pattani, Songkhla, Narathiwat

*Recently added: Chon Buri, Chachoengsao, Rayong, Ratchaburi, Udon Thani, Surin, Ubon Ratchathani

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on or

👋 Have your say on our

🔔 to our daily email newsletter

📺 / YouTube for daily shows

👍 Like/Follow us on

🐦 FOLLOW us on

📷 FOLLOW us on