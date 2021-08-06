Thailand News Today |Details about death of Swiss woman, private vaccines | August 6

If you would like to donate to The Thaiger’s I AM Strong fundraiser and watch the video, click here to donate… https://gogetfunding.com/the-thaigers…

Officials have announced the identity of the Swiss woman who was found dead at the bottom of a Phuket waterfall. A reckless birthday beach party in Songkhla, southern Thailand, in violation of several Covid-19 restrictions, has resulted in 61 arrests. A survey by the Bank of Thailand indicates that nearly half of Thai businesses expect life to return to normal during the first quarter of 2022.

Join our YouTube channel today and become a Thaiger Legend or a Thaiger Cub for behind the scenes footage and other member-only perks.

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on or

👋 Have your say on our

🔔 to our daily email newsletter

📺 / YouTube for daily shows

👍 Like/Follow us on

🐦 FOLLOW us on

📷 FOLLOW us on