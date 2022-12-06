Thailand
Thailand News Today | CAAT warns Thai VietJet for canceling three Phuket
The Thai government is preparing to introduce its controversial chemical castration policy on repeat sex offenders next month.
The Justice Ministry revealed it is preparing for the new law which is set to take effect on January 23. The policy is aimed at preventing people convicted of sexual and violent crimes from reoffending.
The Senate passed the bill, allowing the voluntary chemical castration of recidivist
Thailand Corrections Department figures reveal there were 4,848 repeat sex offenders out of the 16,413 released from Thai prisons between 2013 and 2020.
The chemical castration process involves an injection every three months and costs about 100,000 baht per time. Thailand News
——————
On 25 December 2022, online platform providers must abide by a new regulation to quickly deal with complaints from the authorities – and literally everyone else – over content deemed to be in violation of the problematic Computer Crimes Act.
The new regulation was issued by Digital Economy and Society (DES) Minister Chaiwut Thanakamanusorn with the aim of establishing procedures for the notification and removal of illegal computer information. Thailand News
This includes any type of information made available over a public digital network.
Among other things, it stipulates that all online service providers must create channels to receive complaints from the public. Those filing complaints must identify themselves, provide a URL link or location for the questionable content, and explain why they think such information is in violation of the Computer Crimes Act’s Section 14, which details prohibited content.
Apart from filing complaints with online providers, offended parties can also complain to the police.
Upon receiving a complaint, providers must take down the questionable content, and notify all concerned parties within 24 hours.
Those found guilty of noncompliance face punishments of up to five years in jail and 100,000 baht fine.
The government approved six mobile phone applications for people to hail taxis safely with reasonable fares.
Deputy government spokesperson Rachada Dhnadirek said that to provide people with access to safe taxi services and fair prices, the Transport Ministry certified the six mobile phone applications that had reasonable fares, informed commuters of fares in advance, guaranteed passengers’ privacy and also insured them as required by law. The six apps are Grab, Robinhood, Hello Phuket Service, Bonku, Asia Cab and Airasia Super App. Thailand News
“The government sees the benefits of introducing more choices of transport that are convenient, safe and suitable to digital lifestyles and increasing extra jobs and income for people. The government thus invites people to hail taxis through these certified apps,” Ms Rachada said.
The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) has warned Thai VietJet that the airline will be punished if it doesn’t start complying with aviation rules. The warning comes after Thai VietJet canceled three services on its Bangkok – Phuket route on Thursday.
A flight from Bangkok to Phuket was canceled due to accumulated delays at Suvarnabhumi Airport, says Thai VietJet. The return flight was subsequently canceled.
The CAAT has summoned Thai VietJet executives to provide a detailed explanation for the cancellations of flights VZ2304, VZ2305, and VA309 on Thursday.
Online platform Shoppee stopped receiving payment via bank accounts after a customer lost tens of thousands of baht from a bank account that was linked with its application.
The movement followed the case of a Shoppee app user who lost money although the user did not make any transaction. After the complaint was posted on social media, about 100 other people said they shared the same fate.
Prinya Hom-anek, a member of the National Cyber Security Committee, said hackers could hack the accounts of online commerce customers through 4-5 channels including banks, e-commerce service providers and customers’ mobile phones. Hacked cases were increasing worldwide because it was difficult to guarantee security on e-commerce services, he said.
He recommended customers open new bank accounts for their online shopping particularly and limit money in such accounts. He warned people not to link their important bank accounts such as accounts for salary payment with any e-commerce account. Thailand News
Check out other news or watch a news report on Thaiger’s youtube channel
Subscribe or Join our YouTube channel today and become a Thaiger Legend or a Thaiger Cub for behind the scenes footage and other member-only perks.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Thailand News Today | CAAT warns Thai VietJet for canceling three Phuket
Cat killer feels no guilt over sadistic act
Koh Samui’s Moving Market – a hidden local treat
Challenges of starting a business in Thailand as a foreigner
Thailand’s 10 year LTR visa most popular among Americans and Chinese
Thailand PM wants to groom successor in two years
VIDEO: Taxi meter rises suspiciously quickly in Bangkok, Thailand
Man wins 144 million baht in Thailand’s lottery
Plumber murders and robs Thai woman in Bangkok
Man returns for bag with meth pills he left at restaurant
Porsche sales in Thailand roaring thanks to nation’s entrepreneurs
Overstay crackdown uses facial recognition tech
Father dies trying to save son from teenage gang
Railway bomb kills three in southern Thailand
Restaurant in Japan urges Thai tourists to flush tissues down the toilet
Frenchman arrested for scamming Thai woman out of 2 million baht in Bangkok
Thai immigration reports over 900,000 tourists in Phuket since May
TAT launches luxury travel package to Thailand for rich South Korean tourists
Iran promises Thailand it won’t attack Israeli tourists
New details unfolding over alleged assault by Pattaya loan sharks
Thailand’s southern islands are reeling in tourists
North Korea forces citizens to change names for a more idealistic sound
‘Pinky’ the alleged Forex 3D scammer released on bail after 3 months behind bars
Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport expects 130,000 daily passengers this month
Over 100 tonnes of garbage estimated near Phuket Fishing Port
Safety systems at Central World found fully functional after fire
Part one: the most haunted places in Bangkok
UK summons Chinese ambassador after BBC journalist arrested covering Covid protests
Phuket flight cancellation due to earlier cancelled flight, runway maintenance
Motorbike taxi driver wins 12 million baht lottery jackpot in Thailand
Ukraine’s hotline for surrendering Russian soldiers sees 100 enquiries a day
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Guides8 hours ago
Challenges of starting a business in Thailand as a foreigner
-
Bangkok1 day ago
Safety systems at Central World found fully functional after fire
-
Thailand7 hours ago
CAAT warns Thai VietJet for cancelling three Phuket – Bangkok flights in one day
-
Phuket3 days ago
Phuket flight cancellation due to earlier cancelled flight, runway maintenance
-
Crime2 days ago
‘Big Joke’ goes back to school to hunt visa crooks
-
Hot News1 day ago
Sex outside of marriage to carry one year jail sentence in Indonesia
-
Politics1 day ago
Whole new world of censorship pain on its way to Thailand
-
Insurgency2 days ago
Insurgent bomb derails train in Songkhla