Thailand News Today | CAAT warns Thai VietJet for canceling three Phuket

The Thai government is preparing to introduce its controversial chemical castration policy on repeat sex offenders next month.

The Justice Ministry revealed it is preparing for the new law which is set to take effect on January 23. The policy is aimed at preventing people convicted of sexual and violent crimes from reoffending.

The Senate passed the bill, allowing the voluntary chemical castration of recidivist

Thailand Corrections Department figures reveal there were 4,848 repeat sex offenders out of the 16,413 released from Thai prisons between 2013 and 2020.

The chemical castration process involves an injection every three months and costs about 100,000 baht per time. Thailand News

On 25 December 2022, online platform providers must abide by a new regulation to quickly deal with complaints from the authorities – and literally everyone else – over content deemed to be in violation of the problematic Computer Crimes Act.

The new regulation was issued by Digital Economy and Society (DES) Minister Chaiwut Thanakamanusorn with the aim of establishing procedures for the notification and removal of illegal computer information. Thailand News

This includes any type of information made available over a public digital network.

Among other things, it stipulates that all online service providers must create channels to receive complaints from the public. Those filing complaints must identify themselves, provide a URL link or location for the questionable content, and explain why they think such information is in violation of the Computer Crimes Act’s Section 14, which details prohibited content.

Apart from filing complaints with online providers, offended parties can also complain to the police.

Upon receiving a complaint, providers must take down the questionable content, and notify all concerned parties within 24 hours.

Those found guilty of noncompliance face punishments of up to five years in jail and 100,000 baht fine.

The government approved six mobile phone applications for people to hail taxis safely with reasonable fares.

Deputy government spokesperson Rachada Dhnadirek said that to provide people with access to safe taxi services and fair prices, the Transport Ministry certified the six mobile phone applications that had reasonable fares, informed commuters of fares in advance, guaranteed passengers’ privacy and also insured them as required by law. The six apps are Grab, Robinhood, Hello Phuket Service, Bonku, Asia Cab and Airasia Super App. Thailand News

“The government sees the benefits of introducing more choices of transport that are convenient, safe and suitable to digital lifestyles and increasing extra jobs and income for people. The government thus invites people to hail taxis through these certified apps,” Ms Rachada said.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) has warned Thai VietJet that the airline will be punished if it doesn’t start complying with aviation rules. The warning comes after Thai VietJet canceled three services on its Bangkok – Phuket route on Thursday.

A flight from Bangkok to Phuket was canceled due to accumulated delays at Suvarnabhumi Airport, says Thai VietJet. The return flight was subsequently canceled.

The CAAT has summoned Thai VietJet executives to provide a detailed explanation for the cancellations of flights VZ2304, VZ2305, and VA309 on Thursday.

Online platform Shoppee stopped receiving payment via bank accounts after a customer lost tens of thousands of baht from a bank account that was linked with its application.

The movement followed the case of a Shoppee app user who lost money although the user did not make any transaction. After the complaint was posted on social media, about 100 other people said they shared the same fate.

Prinya Hom-anek, a member of the National Cyber Security Committee, said hackers could hack the accounts of online commerce customers through 4-5 channels including banks, e-commerce service providers and customers’ mobile phones. Hacked cases were increasing worldwide because it was difficult to guarantee security on e-commerce services, he said.

He recommended customers open new bank accounts for their online shopping particularly and limit money in such accounts. He warned people not to link their important bank accounts such as accounts for salary payment with any e-commerce account. Thailand News

