Smog threat looms over Thai tourism, hoteliers urge government action

Hotel operators are calling on the government to collaborate with the entire supply chain to address the smog issue before it significantly impacts tourism. Hostels have raised concerns about the financial burden of maintaining clean air for guests.

Marisa Sukosol Nunbhakdi, executive vice-president of Sukosol Hotels, stated that there have been no cancellations or delays due to smog during the high season or the Chinese New Year festival this week. She emphasised that hotels regularly service and clean air conditioners and air purifiers to uphold safety standards for guests.

Marisa highlighted the need for reform throughout the tourism supply chain to promote environmentally friendly services aimed at reducing pollution. She suggested that the government could support the private sector by subsidising tour operators who choose electric vehicles or encouraging the use of low-emission transport.

Additionally, she urged the government to enact the Clean Air Act promptly and ensure strict enforcement to tackle the smog issue comprehensively.

In Bangkok, hostels have not yet been affected by high levels of PM2.5 dust. However, some might temporarily close outdoor activity spaces, according to Naree Suneta, president of the Hostel Thailand Association and owner of Suneta Hostel Khaosan.

Naree pointed out that not all hostels can afford to invest in advanced air-purifying systems due to slower recovery compared to larger hotels. The association has requested cooperation among its members to implement health measures for guests.

Naree stressed that the government must address the issue holistically by involving all economic stakeholders. She warned, “If the situation persists, tourists will choose other destinations and avoid Thailand.”

Despite concerns over scams and human trafficking affecting Chinese arrivals during the Lunar New Year festival, hostels are attracting visitors from other Asian and European markets. Naree mentioned that hostels are expected to achieve an average occupancy rate of 80 to 90% in January, reported Bangkok Post.

A more immediate concern than smog is the safety of small hotels and hostels following a fire incident at a Khao San hotel during the new year holiday. The association is collaborating with the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration to review the safety standards of hostels and small hotels in key tourism areas.