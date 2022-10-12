Thailand News Today | Bank of Thailand to mount rescue of crumbling baht

The Bank of Thailand (BOT) is attempting to steer the baht and the economy

through some tricky times. As the government is apparently out of ideas to jump-

start the economy due to high debt, the responsibility has fallen to

the central bank.

The central bank’s recent move to raise the key policy rate by 0.25 percentage

points to 1% has, however, set some analysts wondering if the BOT had done

enough to stem the rapid depreciation of the baht, caused by the widening gap

between benchmark rates in Thailand and the United States. The Federal Reserve

Bank has aggressively raised the funds’ rate to a range of 3-3.25%. BOT governor

is ‘exhausted’ trying to explain the bank’s approach. Like the global equity market,

the Thai stock market has been highly volatile recently, and the baht fell to below 37

to the dollar, a key psychological barrier, raising fears that it could weaken to

40 per dollar. Analysts warned that the BOT should give priority to the weakening

baht rather than solely focusing on inflation. Moving too slowly could lead to higher

costs later. The baht has been lost just over 5% in the past month. The dollar has

appreciated about 18% this year, while the baht has weakened by 12, in the middle

of the group of currencies that had weakened compared with the Japanese yen,

which has dropped by 20%. With observers worried that the baht’s depreciation

will push up inflation, the BOT governor argued that so far,

the far weaker baht has not resulted in inflation. Headline inflation peaked in

the third quarter and it will start to decline, while core inflation

(excluding fresh food and energy) will peak in the fourth quarter.

According to Traisuree Traisoranakul, deputy government spokesperson, the

cabinet approved a project to build an international medical hub in Phuket

yesterday, at an estimated cost of about five billion baht. When complete, the

project is expected to generate about 62 billion baht in annual revenue through

medical tourism.

The Andaman International Medical Hub will serve as a training centre,

producing about 110 doctors, nurses, pharmacists, medical technicians and

other medical professionals. The project will include a facility for the research

and development of health services and will serve as a hospital, which will be

capable of treating basic to complicated medical conditions and will increase

confidence among locals and tourists alike that they will have access to reliable

and quality medical care, said the deputy spokesperson. The hospital will have

300 beds and will be able to handle no fewer than 12,500 complicated cases and

over 300,000 outpatients a year. It will also be equipped

with the first advanced dental facility in the southern region, she added.

The project is expected to help Thailand to become a medical hub and medical

tourism centre for the region, in line with the government’s 20-year national

strategy. The approximately 5 billion baht funding for the project will be spread over five

years, with 1.29 billion baht allocated next year, 1.66 billion baht for the second

year, 1.49 billion baht, 498 million baht and 193 million baht for the third, fourth

and fifth years respectively.

Thai Health Ministry starts vaccinating children from six months to four years

The Ministry of Public Health launched COVID-19 vaccinations for children, aged

from six months to 4-years-old today (Wednesday), using the “red-cap” Pfizer vaccine,

which has been approved by the Medical Sciences Department.

According to the government’s “Thai Khu Fah” webpage, the vaccination is voluntary

and only done with consent of parents. The vaccination regimen consists of three 3μg

doses over a three-month period. The first and second doses are administered

one month apart, followed by the third dose two months later. After the vaccination,

parents are advised to wait with their children at the vaccination venue for 30 minutes

for observation. The vaccination venue for this group of young children is separated from

other children, to prevent confusion over vaccine administration. Citing a study

in the United States, in which more than one million doses of a similar vaccine were

administered to children, the Public Health Ministry said that there were fewer cases

of side effects among young children than in older children and there has not been a

case of severe side effects or death among those vaccinated. The Ministry said that the

Pfizer vaccine is safe and can reduce the incidence of Multisystem Inflammatory

Syndrome among Children (MIS-C), a serious condition associated with COVID-19.

Manager of famous Thai rapper ‘Illslick’ given 2 years in prison over sex scandal

Yesterday, the court sentenced ‘Lily’, the manager of famous Thai rapper ‘Illslick’,

to two years in prison with no parole for ‘luring’ an 18 year old to have sex with

the rapper in Khon Kaen in northeast Thailand in February last year.

Khon Kaen Provincial Court found Lily [surname withheld] guilty of “satisfying

the lust of others by luring, supplying, leading a woman to commit indecent acts,

even if that person agreed.” The court argues that 18 year old Anna was naive and

pressured into saying yes to having sex with then 34 year old Tikhamporn “Illslick”

Wetthaisong from Khon Kaen province. Lily hired Anna – from Satun province –

for the vague role of “taking care of and helping” the rapper for 10 days in

February 2021. It seemed like an attractive job offer with a wage of 1,000 baht per day,

free food, accommodation, and travel expenses between provinces.

Being a fan of Illslick’s music, Anna was interested in the job. However, she was

never informed by Lily that she would be asked to have sex with the rapper. She

said she would not have taken on the job if she had known.

Anna, who was 18 years old at the time, travelled all the way from Satun in the

South to Khon Kaen in Isaan, Anna felt forced to say yes to having sex with

Illslick because she had nowhere else to go and no one else to turn to, she said.

The victim requested 3 million baht compensation for suffering caused by the

incident. However, her request was denied by the court, which confusingly said she

could not be compensated because she “voluntarily had sex.”

Illslick has not been charged at all over the scandal. The age of consent is 15 in

Thailand, where it is an offence for an adult to have sex with anyone under 18

years old.

A Thai motorcycle taxi rider in the southern province of Songkla said he ripped off a

Malaysian tourist because his washing machine was broken. The rider claims it is the first

time he overcharged a customer after demanding 500 baht from the stranded tourist for a

trip that is only two kilometres.

A member of the Hat Yai Municipality Council reported the incident on Facebook on

Monday, October 10. He revealed that he received a complaint about a Thai motorcycle

taxi rider from a Malaysian tourist. The foreign tourist told the council member that

his car had been clamped and he had to pay a fine at Mueng Had Yai Police Station to

get the clamp removed. The Malaysian flagged a nearby motorcycle taxi rider, who then

demanded 500 baht to take him to the police station. The council member revealed the

distance from the tourist’s car to the police station was about two kilometres,

and the fare should be about 100 baht for a round trip, not 500 baht.

Khaosod reported yesterday that Traffic Police Inspector had arrested the suspect

motorcycle rider. The council member made public that the motorcycle rider

initially refused the allegation saying the Malaysian tourist was happy

to give him 500 baht as a tip. He later admitted his crime however after the police

told him that he could be jailed for making a false statement. The motorcycle driver

confessed that he had no passengers that day. He spotted the Malaysian was stuck

and offered him a ride for an inflated fee. The motorcycle driver said he did not threaten

the tourist. He claimed he had been a motorbike taxi for 21 years and it was the first time

he had ripped off a customer. He added his washing machine was broken and he needed

the money to fix it. The taxi rider said he was remorseful and would like to apologise for

destroying the good reputation of the Hat Yai district. He was then charged under

Section 159 of the Land Transport Act: collecting transportation fees over the standard fare.

He could face a fine of up to 5,000 baht. Officers also detected that his motorcycle was untaxed

so he was fined an extra 2,000 baht. Police added they were considering suspending

his public transport licence.

