Thailand
Thailand News Today | 8 clusters in Bangkok, Phuket party organisers charged | May 14
Foreigners may face a slight delay in receiving their Covid-19 vaccines, The BMA has now confirmed 8 clusters of Covid infection in the capital, Thai Private Hospital Association is now working to offer a variety of Covid-19 vaccine brands to Thais and Patong police have announced that the managers of the Phuket venues that hosted the Kolour entertainment event swill be charged under Thailand’s Emergency Decree provisions.
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Economy
Market down as good US economy drives interest rate fears
After US inflation exceeded targets and increased 4%, global stock markets including Thailand plummeted yesterday with fears of rising interest rates. Almost 144 billion baht was traded yesterday with the market at one point diving down 70 points in the late afternoon before recovering to a 23.72 point loss, closing at 1548.13.
2% is a high rate of inflation so the big numbers sparked fears that the US Federal Reserve will reduce quantitative easing and increase interest rate which decreases the market’s liquidity. The US economy is surging with the Consumer Price Index up 4.2% over last year.
The balancing out of the economy will likely push risky prospects like the stock market down while driving up commodity prices like energy and oil. This may hurt the Stock Exchange of Thailand in the short run, but will likely have long-term positive effects as the SET has a large number of energy stocks that will benefit from the market’s change.
Some long-term investors in Thailand fear quantitative easing and the market’s tightening because it drives away foreign investors which in the past made up 30% of the Thai market. But now foreigners only account for 20% so the negative effect should be much less. However, in the normal inflation range of 1 to 3%, the stock market should have a price-to-earnings ratio of 20 and some experts have downgraded it to 18 now.
Eyeing the US, some experts predict that even accelerated quantitative easing won’t come into effect until the end of the year and interest rates probably won’t rise significantly within the next 2 years. Watching the continued effect of the Covid-19 pandemic and US unemployment figures will be key indicators driving the global market up or down.
Even with the stock market down in Thailand, there’s still some good news as Thai corporations listed on the SET expected to cross the 200 billion baht profit threshold this week, after reporting 180 billion baht in the first quarter of the year, with 55% of the market recording a profit.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Thailand
Is Thailand the best country for digital nomads?
Is Thailand the best country in the world for digital nomads? Some think so. The French travel and tourism operator Club Med recently did a study and found that Thailand tops the list of best countries for digital nomads with Phuket as the number one city to live in while working remotely.
Club Med scored areas on categories including the cost of living, safety, the average internet speed, the activities and places to work like cafes and co-working spaces. Overall, the travel operator says Southeast Asian countries are becoming popular places for those working remotely.
Shaking off its party island reputation over recent years, the southeast Asian island is now becoming known as a digital nomad’s paradise.
Thailand tops the list of best countries for digital nomads followed by Sri Lanka, Singapore and Cambodia. Phuket is first on the list of best cities for those working remotely followed by Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam and Krabi.
Phuket has an average cost of living of around 36,000 baht a month, according to the travel operator. They say the city also ranks high on the list because of the various activities on the island province.
Ho Chi Minh City follows second on the list for places to live as a digital nomad. The monthly living costs are an average of 31,500 baht. Club Med notes that tropical weather and the high internet speed makes it a “dream destination for digital nomads.”
Krabi is the third best place for digital nomads. The average living cost is around 28,500 baht per month. The area is known for its limestone cliffs as well as caves and jungles.
To see the full report, click HERE.
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Thailand
Inmates in Thai prisons to get vaccinated against Covid-19 next month
All inmates in Thai prisons will be vaccinated against Covid-19 starting next month. The announcement of the nationwide prison vaccination campaign follows this week’s outbreaks infecting nearly 3,000 inmates at 2 Bangkok prisons. There have also been outbreaks at prisons in Chiang Mai and the southern province of Narathiwat.
At the Central Women’s Correctional Institution in Bangkok, more than 1,000 inmates are infected with Covid-19. The outbreak started from a new inmate who was infected with the virus, according to the Department of Corrections director-general. At the Bangkok Remand Prison, where more than half of the prison population has tested positive for Covid-19, the virus was brought into the prison by a department official who was infected.
With Covid-19 spreading and infecting inmates at Thai prisons, human rights activists have called on Thai authorities to tackle the longstanding problem of overcrowded prisons and release inmates that are in court detention for minor or nonviolent crimes.
To prevent the spread of Covid-19 at Thai prisons, the Department of Corrections also plans to conduct rapid Covid-19 tests on new inmates before they are placed in the general prison population. The tests results come back in 20 minutes and inmates will no longer need to quarantine for long periods waiting for a result.
Many officials who work for the Department of Corrections, like guards who are in close contact with inmates, have already been vaccinated against the coronavirus. The department will start vaccinating inmates once another order of Covid-19 vaccines arrives in June. Those who are at high risk of a severe infection will be vaccinated first.
SOURCE: Thai PBS
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Thailand News Today | 8 clusters in Bangkok, Phuket party organisers charged | May 14
Market down as good US economy drives interest rate fears
Is Thailand the best country for digital nomads?
Inmates in Thai prisons to get vaccinated against Covid-19 next month
Thailand urged to join in reducing global prisoners for Covid-19
Krabi police search for 3 murder suspects after body and car found buried at plantation
17 year old Burmese teenager details abuse at the hands of junta
CCSA to discuss Covid-19 zoning tomorrow, restrictions likely to loosen in some provinces
Thai factory owners warned over not following disease control measures
Pickup truck catches fire in Chonburi, passengers escape
America sees an easing of mask-wearing for those fully vaccinated
Covid UPDATE: 2,256 new infections and 30 deaths, provincial totals
Burmese military declares martial law in border city after attack
Hua Hin plans to vaccinate residents next month, reopening eyed for October
Bangkok uncovers 8 new Covid-19 cluster outbreaks
Top 5 international schools in Thailand
Chon Buri releases Covid timeline of recent market cluster
American leaves hospital after being denied Covid treatment in same room as Thai wife
Travel bubble talks to pick back up once Covid-19 is under control
Fear over Covid in India has some washing themselves with cow dung
Southeast and South Asia struggling with rapid Covid-19 spread
UPDATE: Phuket restrictions and bans extended, new ‘party’ clause added
Thailand Consumer Confidence Index hits record low
Airlines can face penalties for failure to check passengers’ Certificate of Entry – CAAT
Tests confirm Sinovac, AstraZeneca effective at stimulating immune response
Former pageant queen in Myanmar sides with ethnic armies opposing military coup
UPDATE: Chinese rocket debris plunges into Indian Ocean
Police step up border patrols and checkpoints, arresting 49 illegal migrants today
Sunday Covid UPDATE: 17 more deaths, 2,101 covid infections, provincial totals
Phuket woman impaled by steel rod in motorbike accident
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Best of1 day ago
Top 5 international schools in Thailand
- Chon Buri3 days ago
Chon Buri releases Covid timeline of recent market cluster
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
American leaves hospital after being denied Covid treatment in same room as Thai wife
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Travel bubble talks to pick back up once Covid-19 is under control
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Fear over Covid in India has some washing themselves with cow dung
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
UPDATE: Phuket restrictions and bans extended, new ‘party’ clause added
- Thailand3 days ago
Airlines can face penalties for failure to check passengers’ Certificate of Entry – CAAT
- Myanmar2 days ago
Former pageant queen in Myanmar sides with ethnic armies opposing military coup