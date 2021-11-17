Connect with us

Thailand

Thailand News Today | PM defends nightlife closure, Bangkok to vaccinate all its population | Nov 17

image
image

Jett goes through all the main headlines in Thailand that include: the Thai prime minister defends the country’s decision to delay nightlife to January, another arrest connected to the dirty exported gloves scandal, and Bangkok wants to vaccinate its entire population by the end of the year.

image

Recent comments:
image
Freeduhdumb
2021-11-17 21:29
It says a lot when you are constantly on the defense... Matters of life and death are intuitive in the animal kingdom... No coercion is required.

Trending