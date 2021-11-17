Flooding in Bangkok expected during Loy Krathong as Chao Phraya continues to rise

The Chao Phraya River is expected to continue rising as the Loy Krathong festival draws near. A Royal Thai Navy Hydrographic Department report said yesterday that sea levels are rising, which will cause the river to rise, too. Bangkok and other communities near the river have been experiencing flooding over the past few weeks, and the Chao Phraya has repeatedly overflowed its banks during high tides.

A statement from the Royal Thai Navy said that the water levels are expected to continue rising until November 28. The river will rise by 1.8 to 2 metres in Bangkok Noi, and by 1.7 to 1.9 metres in Samut Prakan, in the area of the Phra Chulachomklao Fort. The statement urges citizens to report any flooding that they witness.

“Hence we call on residents to follow reports of potential flooding via the department’s website,” the statement reads.

Loy Krathong is a Thai holiday celebrated on the 12th full moon of the lunar calendar where people make offerings to the water goddess. The floating offerings, known as krathongs, are typically made from banana tree trunks and decorated with leaves, flowers, incense sticks and candles.

SOURCE: The Nation Thailand