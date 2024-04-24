Thailand households cut cooling costs with aircon and fan trick

Photo of Nattapong Westwood Nattapong WestwoodPublished: 17:48, 24 April 2024| Updated: 17:48, 24 April 2024
70 1 minute read
Image credit: P3

In the grip of summer heat, Thailand households are finding that using air conditioning is a necessity rather than a luxury. However, the spike in electricity bills at the end of the month has many looking for cost-effective ways to stay cool.

A recent experiment by the YouTube channel CLEAR ENERGY sparked significant interest, offering insight into which is more economical: setting the air conditioner to 25 degrees Celsius or 27 degrees Celsius with a fan running simultaneously.

The video, which has amassed over 720,000 views, demonstrates a clear comparison in electricity consumption between the two settings.

When the air conditioner is set to 25 degrees Celsius, it runs at 8.58 amps. However, by increasing the temperature to 27 degrees Celsius and using a fan, the amperage drops dramatically to 4.36 amps.

Related news

The experiment was conducted over nine hours each day, from 8am to 5pm, and calculated for a whole month with the electricity cost set at 4.4 baht per unit. The findings were impressive: the combination of a higher air conditioning temperature and the use of a fan reduced electricity costs by 49.22%.

The CLEAR ENERGY video has not only gone viral but was also well received by viewers praising the content for its usefulness during the hot season.

This simple yet effective technique of combining a slightly higher air conditioning temperature with a fan is a practical tip that resonates with many who are trying to manage their utility bills without compromising on comfort.

The comparison has prompted wider discussions about energy-saving practices and has encouraged viewers to be more conscious of their electricity usage.

Given the current environmental concerns and the push for more sustainable living practices, such content is invaluable in educating the public on how small changes in daily habits can lead to significant savings, both financially and environmentally.

As the fiery summer continues to blaze on, more individuals will likely turn to these energy-efficient strategies to beat the heat.

The CLEAR ENERGY channel’s experiment is a testament to the fact that sometimes, the simplest solutions are the most effective when it comes to saving money and conserving energy, as reported by Khaosod.

Thailand News
Tags

Thaiger Talk

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Photo of Nattapong Westwood

Nattapong Westwood

Nattapong Westwood is a Bangkok-born writer who is half Thai and half Aussie. He studied in an international school in Bangkok and then pursued journalism studies in Melbourne. Nattapong began his career as a freelance writer before joining Thaiger. His passion for news writing fuels his dedication to the craft, as he consistently strives to deliver engaging content to his audience.

Related Articles

Health Ministry greenlights medical opium and magic mushrooms

Published: 17:27, 24 April 2024

Thai netizens slam illegal workers in South Korea for arrest protest

Published: 17:23, 24 April 2024

Six month old Thai baby’s foot swollen due to tight pulse band

Published: 17:16, 24 April 2024

Bangkok taxi driver aids drunk motorist with damaged car

Published: 17:12, 24 April 2024