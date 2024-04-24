Thailand households cut cooling costs with aircon and fan trick

Image credit: P3

In the grip of summer heat, Thailand households are finding that using air conditioning is a necessity rather than a luxury. However, the spike in electricity bills at the end of the month has many looking for cost-effective ways to stay cool.

A recent experiment by the YouTube channel CLEAR ENERGY sparked significant interest, offering insight into which is more economical: setting the air conditioner to 25 degrees Celsius or 27 degrees Celsius with a fan running simultaneously.

The video, which has amassed over 720,000 views, demonstrates a clear comparison in electricity consumption between the two settings.

When the air conditioner is set to 25 degrees Celsius, it runs at 8.58 amps. However, by increasing the temperature to 27 degrees Celsius and using a fan, the amperage drops dramatically to 4.36 amps.

The experiment was conducted over nine hours each day, from 8am to 5pm, and calculated for a whole month with the electricity cost set at 4.4 baht per unit. The findings were impressive: the combination of a higher air conditioning temperature and the use of a fan reduced electricity costs by 49.22%.

The CLEAR ENERGY video has not only gone viral but was also well received by viewers praising the content for its usefulness during the hot season.

This simple yet effective technique of combining a slightly higher air conditioning temperature with a fan is a practical tip that resonates with many who are trying to manage their utility bills without compromising on comfort.

The comparison has prompted wider discussions about energy-saving practices and has encouraged viewers to be more conscious of their electricity usage.

Given the current environmental concerns and the push for more sustainable living practices, such content is invaluable in educating the public on how small changes in daily habits can lead to significant savings, both financially and environmentally.

As the fiery summer continues to blaze on, more individuals will likely turn to these energy-efficient strategies to beat the heat.

The CLEAR ENERGY channel’s experiment is a testament to the fact that sometimes, the simplest solutions are the most effective when it comes to saving money and conserving energy, as reported by Khaosod.