Thailand has the potential to eliminate malaria within the next 3 to 4 years – WHO | Thaiger

Thailand
Thailand has the potential to eliminate malaria within the next 3 to 4 years – WHO
Thailand has the potential to eliminate malaria within the next 4 years, according to the World Health Organisation. WHO says Thailand is one of 8 countries that can potentially get rid of the mosquito-borne disease by 2025, a goal in line with the country’s strategic plan to eliminate the infectious disease by 2024.
Malaria was a leading cause of death in Thailand back in 1949 with 38,046 malaria-related deaths within the year. While there have been drug-resistant malaria cases over the years, malaria-related fatalities have remained low, with only 13 malaria-related deaths in 2019, and 37 provinces are now malaria-free.
The majority of malaria cases in Thailand are concentrated near the Myanmar, Cambodia and Malaysia borders. Director general of the Ministry of Public Health’s Disease Control Department Opas Kankawinpong says the number of malaria clusters has decreased over the past 5 years.
“Villages with malaria transmission impressively decreased from 5,547 to 1,382 clusters within 5 years. This figure gives a sense of accomplishment that together we can eliminate malaria.”
WHO says the “cornerstone” to Thailand’s efforts to get rid of malaria is the surveillance system which “collects a wide range of data such as the locations of malaria cases, their travel histories as well as the characteristics and behavior of mosquitos in villages with malaria.”
There were 2,836 indigenous cases of malaria recorded in Thailand in 2020, a number WHO says shows the country is close to eliminating the disease. With the progress over the decades along with Thailand’s national plan to eliminate the disease and a low case count, WHO says Thailand meets the criteria for the organisation’s E-2025 initiative, a programme for countries that are close to eliminating malaria.
The ministry’s permanent secretary Kiattiphum Wongrajit says the major steps toward the elimination of the disease were made after the “launching of a cabinet-approved national malaria elimination strategy with full support from relevant sectors, governmental and non-governmental organizations as well as communities.”
SOURCE: WHO
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Covid UPDATE: 1,470 new Covid-19 infections and 7 deaths
1,470 new Covid-19 cases and 7 deaths were reported today in the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration’s daily briefing. 446 new cases are in Bangkok. Thailand now has 18,148 active cases, more than double the peak of the last wave of infections back in January and February this year. There have 19,250 confirmed Covid-19 infections since April 1.
Since the start of the pandemic last year, the CCSA has reported a total of 48,113 Covid-19 infections and 117 coronavirus-related deaths.
Health officials in Chon Buri also announced another 97 new Covid-19 infections, a slight rise in the province. 46 cases were reported in the Banglamung district which includes Pattaya. 18 cases were in the Mueang Chon Buri district, 8 in Si Racha, 3 in Phanat Nikhom, 4 in Sattahip, 1 in Ban Bueng, 4 in Pan Thong, 5 in Bor Thong, 4 in Koh Si Chang, and 4 cases involving those who travelled to Chon Buri from other provinces. These figures will appear in tomorrow’s national tally.
Phuket has seen a rise in total local infections reported since April 1, from 211 yesterday to 233 today.
SOURCE: CCSA | Pattaya News
Thailand
Petition site Change.org back online in Thailand after 6 month ban
The popular petition website, Change.org, is once again available to activists in Thailand, after being temporarily blocked last October. Coconuts reports that a statement on the site’s social media account confirms that it’s back up and running in the Kingdom.
“Throughout these months we had worked hard, fighting through the legal process for our mission to have the website’s access back. And eventually, a court ordered a lift of the ban on Change.org to protect freedom of expression, which all Thai people have the right to under the Thai constitution!”
The statement included the hashtags #ChangeisBack and #YouCan’tKillUs.
The petition site, which is popular with activists and anyone calling for social change or justice, was banned in Thailand for hosting a petition that criticised His Majesty, King Vajiralongkorn. The petition, calling for Germany to declare His Majesty as “persona non grata”, attracted 130,000 signatures before the site was blocked.
The ban occurred at the height of pro-democracy protests in the Kingdom last October, with the site blocked by major service providers, including AIS, DTAC, and True. Those attempting to reach the website were redirected to a blackout notice traced to TOT, the government-owned communications company.
At that stage, anti-government protesters had been marching for over a year, calling for the resignation of PM Prayut Chan-o-cha, a re-write of the Thai constitution, and reform of the monarchy. In October, activists also marched on the German Embassy in Bangkok to deliver a petition. They were calling on the German government to investigate if King Vajiralongkorn’s was violating German sovereignty by conducting business while resident in the country.
Meanwhile, while the Change.org website is now back up and running, the campaign that got it into hot water appears to have been removed, along with other petitions related to Thailand’s monarchy.
SOURCE: Coconuts
Thailand
Deputy transport minister investigated by anti-corruption commission
Thailand’s deputy transport minister and his wife are being investigated after a debt of 10 billion baht was somehow written off. The National Anti-Corruption Commission, or NACC, is reviewing documents related to the debt, according to the commission’s Secretary General Worawit Sukboon.
If the commission finds that Weerasak and Yolanda Wangsuphakijkosol attempted to conceal their wealth, the case could go to the Supreme Court for Politicans and Weerasak could be banned from politics for 5 years.
When Weerasak was elected as an MP in 2019, the large debt was declared in the “assets and debts” category. But when his wife was elected as president Nakhon Ratchasima’s provincial administration organisation in January, the 10 billion baht debt was not listed in the required declaration of assets.
The commission says the debt declared by the deputy transport minister back in 2019 have since become 35.5 million baht and were declared in Yolada’s overdrafts.
Weerasak claims he was acting as a surety for someone who had incurred the 10 billion baht debt. He says he has submitted documents to the commission that back his claim.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
