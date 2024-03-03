Thailand bids to host International Horticultural Expo 2029

Photo courtesy of CitiesWithNature

Thailand has thrown its hat into the ring, aiming to host the International Horticultural Expo in 2029.

The Southeast Asian nation has set its sights on attracting up to 4 million visitors during the four-month-long event.

The Foreign Affairs Ministry spokeswoman, Kanchana Patarachoke, announced yesterday that the government has proposed the 25th global event to take place in Nakhon Ratchasima, with a timeline spanning from November 10, 2029, to February 28, 2030. The event, christened Korat Expo 2029, will address a variety of important issues should Thailand’s bid prove successful. These include the delicate equilibrium between human development and environmental preservation, green community initiatives, sustainable food production, and exploring the connections between nature, culture, and people’s livelihoods. The advancement of agricultural and food production will also be a focal point of the expo.

Kanchana further elaborated on the choice of Nakhon Ratchasima as the potential host city. Known as one of the country’s agricultural powerhouses, Nakhon Ratchasima also boasts high potential for hosting Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE). In addition, UNESCO recognises it as a Triple Crown City, housing three distinct geological heritage sites: the Dong Phaya Yen Forest, Sakae Rat Biosphere Reserve, and Korat Geopark.

The expo is projected to draw between 2.6 and 4 million visitors. The crucial decision of selecting the host for the 2029 expo will be made during the International Horticultural Congress’s general meeting. This event is scheduled to be held in Doha, Qatar, from March 3 to 7. During this meeting, 32 member countries will choose the 2029 expo host via a voting system.

Currently, Thailand stands as the sole registered candidate for the expo host. However, Kanchana emphasised that this status does not guarantee an automatic selection, as the final decision hinges on whether the country fulfils the necessary qualifications, reported Bangkok Post.

Should Thailand’s bid be successful, it is projected that more than 36,000 jobs will be generated in the process, along with an additional income of 18.9 billion baht. This endeavour is a testament to Thailand’s commitment to promoting sustainable development while showcasing its cultural richness and agricultural prowess on the global stage.