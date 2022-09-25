Thai TikTok star detained at Singapore airport over huge amount of cash

A Thai TikTok star ran into trouble at a Singapore airport for not declaring that he was carrying a huge amount of cash. The star, whose TikTok name is Sungstarwin, has 2.4 million followers on TikTok, and two million subscribers on Youtube.

Sungstarwin was detained at Changi Airport on September 10 for carrying 610,000 baht, or 23,254 Singapore dollars.

The social media sensation said he had not known about Singapore’s law on taking cash in and out of the country. The law requires you to fill out a form declaring the amount brought in.

Sungstarwin claimed he had planned to use the cash for a prank on his friends. He said that he had offered to exchange Thai baht for Singapore dollars for them. He planned to withhold the money from his friends until they reached Singapore, and then charge them a higher exchange rate for the cash.

But after his plane touched down in Singapore, an immigration officer led him to a separate area for questioning. Luckily, Sungstarwin was released, and his group went on their way.



Better luck on the next prank, Sungstarwin.

SOURCE: Asia One