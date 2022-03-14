Thai officials suspect 4 patients are infected with new Omicron strain found in Hong Kong

Four new Covid-19 cases appear to be the new mutated Omicron BA.2.2 subvariant that was first found in Hong Kong, according to the Department of Medical Sciences.

Authorities have insisted that the public should not worry about the spread of the new subvariant as there has been no confirmation of any severe symptoms and the Global Initiative on Sharing Avian Influenza Data, or GISAID, has still not confirmed BA2.2 as a new subvariant.

The patients who appear to be infected with the new strain are one foreigner and three Thai citizens. The Director of the Department of Medical Sciences, Suppakij Sirirak, says those patients did not report any severe symptoms, adding that the details were still under investigation and analysis. He insisted the department continues to follow information from the World’s Health Organisation.

The Deputy Director of the Department, Banlung Aupapong, added that the new cases and death rate in Hong Kong were rising, but that information wasn’t enough to conclude if it is due to the spread of BA2.2.

The Department Director urged residents to be confident with the Thai public health system, adding that 500 to 600 samples are sent to GISAID every week.

SOURCE: Khaosod