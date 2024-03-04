Thai minister ready to battle over funding for Russian helicopter

Thai Interior Minister, Anutin Charnvirakul, is set to challenge the parliamentary subcommittee’s refusal to approve funding for a new Russian-made helicopter. The helicopter is intended to augment the capabilities of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM), particularly in dealing with the country’s increasing wildfires and haze pollution.

The subcommittee, tasked with scrutinising the fiscal budget for 2024, had previously denied the ministry’s request for 950 million baht for this procurement. However, Anutin, who also holds the position of Deputy Prime Minister, maintains that the DDPM requires at least two additional helicopters. The first of these, he insists, should be financed through the 2024 fiscal budget.

Anutin stressed the importance of helicopters in not only combating wildfires and haze pollution but also in executing crucial operations such as rescue missions. These can often pose significant risks, particularly when rescuing injured individuals or wildlife from challenging terrains.

Currently, the DDPM operates a fleet of only four helicopters, a number Anutin believes is insufficient for the department’s growing responsibilities. He plans to counter the budget cut by appealing to the primary House committee that oversees the budget bill. In preparation, he has discussed the procurement plan with Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin and other senior members of the Pheu Thai Party, although the outcomes of these discussions remain undisclosed.

Yuttapong Charasathien, a Pheu Thai MP for Maha Sarakham and deputy chair of the House sub-committee, justified the rejection of the funding request by citing the country’s sluggish economy. He argued that the government should prioritise stimulating economic policies, such as the 10,000-baht digital wallet scheme.

Yuttapong also highlighted concerns over the DDPM’s past procurement of four helicopters. The issue arose due to discrepancies between the price paid by the DDPM and the amount other countries paid for the same Russian model. Additionally, he noted that the DDPM lacks a proper hangar for the current fleet of helicopters, which are temporarily stationed at the army’s aviation centre in Lop Buri, reported Bangkok Post.