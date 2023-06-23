Thai man murders girlfriend before committing suicide in Bangkok

Photo via Sanook

A Thai man murdered his girlfriend at a condominium in Nonthaburi province near Bangkok. He stayed with the lifeless body of his girlfriend for a night before committing suicide.

A condo member of staff, Nopphachorn Vijitjariya, found the lifeless bodies of the couple yesterday at 2pm and immediately reported his discovery to officers at Rattnathibet Police Station.

According to Nopphachorn, the ill-fated couple had rented the condominium room for a two-day stay, starting on June 18. They had paid the upfront rental fee of 700 baht per night. However, their failure to check out on time prompted Nopphachorn to visit them, attempting to remind them of their impending departure.

Despite repeated knocking on the door and futile attempts to reach them by phone, Nopphachorn received no response from the couple. Consequently, he decided to employ a spare key to gain access to the room.

To his shock, Nopphachorn found the dead body of the woman, 28 year old Nipaporn Kaewmanee, on the bed. He then searched for Naphanan’s boyfriend, 28 year old Pornsak Pikro, and later found the man hanging himself in the bathroom.

Law enforcement officials investigating the tragic scene quickly surmised that the incident was a murder-suicide, stemming from a suspected jealousy-driven motive. Preliminary assessments indicate that the woman met her untimely demise two days before the harrowing discovery, while the man is believed to have committed suicide a day later. The exact cause of the woman’s death remains under investigation.

Upon reviewing the condo’s CCTV footage, investigators determined that the couple had left the premises on June 19, only to return later that same day. Curiously, on June 20, at 9.30 am, a member of the condo staff witnessed the man exiting the room alone, disposing of some rubbish. However, no sighting of the woman leaving the room was reported since June 19.

The police yesterday interviewed Nipaporn’s grieving family, who revealed that she and Pornsak hailed from Nakhon Si Thammarat, a province in southern Thailand. While Nipaporn resided in Bangkok for work, the couple had maintained a long-distance relationship for several years. The family members were unaware of any conflicts between the two prior to this tragic event.

A day before the heart-wrenching murder-suicide discovery, Pornsak shared photographs of himself and Nipaporn on Facebook, accompanied by a poignant caption that read…

“To both my parents and her parents, I am sorry.”

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress, or depression. Seek help.