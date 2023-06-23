Thai health sector to add 175,000 jobs tackling major staffing shortage

PHOTO: Facebook/More ทวีศิลป์.

In an effort to combat the ever-present issue of personnel shortages within the public health sector, an agreement has been struck between the Ministry of Public Health and the Civil Service Commission (CSC), set to open numerous new positions for both doctors and nurses. There has been an increasing trend of medical practitioners leaving the state sector for greener pastures in private hospitals, contributing to the strain on the country’s public healthcare services.

Deputy Permanent Secretary for Public Health, Dr. Taweesin Visanuyothin, disclosed details of the plan, which aims to create an incredible 35,000 supplementary roles for doctors and a substantial 140,000 positions for nurses in the next three years. This move is designed to hasten the process of replenishing the dwindling numbers of medical staff in state hospitals, directly addressing the gap left by those leaving for private institutions.

To ensure sufficient staffing in the long run, medical schools across the country are set to increase admissions. By accepting larger batches of medical students annually, the initiative sets the stage for a steadily increasing number of medical graduates, a key resource in the future of the public health sector.

“Doctors have had to work longer hours in order to accommodate an increasing number of patients, resulting in overwork for the remaining medical staff at public hospitals.”

This issue goes far beyond the simple matter of staffing numbers. The medical workforce is undoubtedly one of the most vital components of any nation’s infrastructure. However, for some time now, resignations and transfers have spiked, particularly amongst interns in state hospitals. This trend has had a considerable impact on the effectiveness and efficiency of public health services, with doctors often forced to work longer hours to accommodate the steady stream of patients, and leading to a precarious situation of overwork amongst the remaining staff.

In her statement, the respected Dr. Taweesin Visanuyothin and the Ministry have recognised the urgency of this matter, pledging a review of certain existing regulations, particularly for specialists. This strategy will be executed with the intention of providing a more stable and encouraging work environment, thereby stemming the tide of resignations and continuously attracting professionals to remain within the state sector.

This significant agreement between the Ministry of Public Health and the Civil Service Commission (CSC) represents a crucial step towards alleviating the strain on Thailand’s public health sector. Providing adequate and quality public healthcare is no easy task, and the consequences of these escalating resignations have been felt across the nation. The introduction of these additional posts and the strategic evaluation of regulations can only serve to strengthen the nation’s vital public health sector and, importantly, better care for the Thai populace.

In related news, nearly 900 new doctors quit within six months in Thailand with a heavy workload and poor work systems cited as contributing factors. Meanwhile, the Medical Council has issued guidelines for working hours to help alleviate the situation. Read more HERE.