Thai Health Minister debunks ‘urine’ craze “body wastes must not be eaten or drunk” | The Thaiger

Thailand
Thai Health Minister debunks ‘urine’ craze “body wastes must not be eaten or drunk”
“She added that urine is a kind of waste discharged from the body and is not for drinking.”
The Thai Department of Health is warning the public against following the example of several online stories of Thais drinking their own urine and using it to wash their faces. The practice has become somewhat of a craze in recent weeks.
Doctor Amporn Benjapolphithak, deputy director-general of the department, says that urine is dangerous to drink or use as a face or eyewash, as being promoted by Facebook enthusiasts.
Meanwhile, Deputy PM and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul came out yesterday saying that body wastes must not be eaten or drunk but added that the Public Health Ministry would not issue a formal announcement.
Dr Anuttorn Jittinan, former head of Thailand’s national kidney association, also took to Facebook yesterday telling people to “stop promoting the idea of drinking your own urine”.
He said that the chemical constituents in urine are things rejected by the kidneys.
“If there is any benefit in urine it would be a minimal amount of minerals that the body can’t cope with.”
The whole fad followed a Facebook user posting that a school in Khon Kaen’s Phol district used urine, mixed with herbs, and gave it to students to drink to cure stomach pains.
Another resident in Ratchaburi’s Ban Pong district posted on her Facebook wall that she regularly drank urine and used it to wash her eyes and wounds, while a nurse has posted that she also drank urine and also boiled and distilled urine and used it to wash wounds of patients.
A TV channel then spread the fad after interviewing others who claimed to drink their own urine and wash their faces with it.
Dr. Amporn acknowledged that urine was used as a medicine during the Greek and Roman empires but pointed out that the average life span was less than 40 years. She added that in ancient days, clean drinking water was hard to find, so the urine was treated as water by some people.
But she says there are no modern medical studies that endorsed the use of urine as a cure for disease.
Amporn explained that cream for treating pimples contains urea, a substance found in the urine and that it would be safer to buy this inexpensive cream rather than use possibly contaminated urine to watch their faces.
She added that urine is a kind of waste discharged from the body and is not for drinking.
SOURCE: Pattaya One
Entertainment
Digital technology is drastically reshaping Thai media
“…journalism has never died despite the disruption. It’s just that media organisations and reporters are unable to survive because they cannot adjust to changes.”
The Thaiger is a news and information portal, just one of a growing number of ‘disruptive media’ replacing traditional media and news outlets. It would be a very brave businessperson (with deep pockets) in the 2019 media landscape to consider starting up a new newspaper, magazine or start a new terrestrial TV station. The Nation, now calling themselves Nation Thailand online, has spoken to some of Thailand’s leading media analysts to delve into what this disruption means to Thailand’s old media guard…
Technological disruption is having a major impact on many business sectors, including the mass-media industry, which is forcing most mass-media organisations to make adjustments to cope with the changing landscape and cater for paperless consumers.
Professor Surapongse Sothanasathien, chairman of the university council at Rajamangala University of Technology Phra Nakhon, says media organisations will only survive difficulty by adjusting their content so it is appropriate for new digital media. They also have to move the centre of content from “sender” to “receiver”.
“In my experience, I have learned that journalism has never died despite the disruption. It’s just that media organisations and reporters are unable to survive because they cannot adjust to changes.”
He added that mass-media organisations should stop relying on content raised in social media, but instead follow these stories, add value and create good related reports themselves, noting that social media is not the final answer.
“…digital media has rendered print media obsolete.”
He explained that with the fall of traditional media, mass-media organisations need to gradually move to new media formats. For instance, many European countries no longer have traditional television, but instead consumers rely on podcasts and video streaming to access preferred content when and where they want.
“At present, many mass-media organisations are owned or managed by people who lack the knowledge of journalism and mass communications. Senior journalists, who are also part of the management, do not have good knowledge about business communication and management. This is why, many media organisations are failing,”noting that despite the collapse of many media organisations, the government has not made the issue part of the national problem that requires urgent solution.
Larry Chao, managing director of Chao Group Limited – a consultancy on organisation change – said that last year, for the first time, the daily consumption of digital media accelerated past traditional media with more than 50% of overall time spent. Since then, digital media has supplanted traditional media and now defines the industry. Media agencies that have not come up with clear strategies to harness digital media risk being left behind, he warned.
Chao pointed out that digital media has created at least four major disruptions in the media landscape.
First, digital media is rapidly replacing print, as evidenced by the gradual disappearance of print media, including the print edition of this newspaper (The Nation) earlier this year. With the cost of digital media dropping and digital devices like mobile phones improving access to news and information, digital media has rendered print media obsolete. In fact, in order to compete successfully, media agencies will need to tailor their offerings according to each online distribution channel. For example, how they communicate with the mass market on Facebook is different to how they might engage executives on LinkedIn.
Second, digital technology has spawned the development of digital media entrepreneurs, who have created a proliferation of media content. With low barriers to entry and readily available conduits to distribute their material, it is only a matter of time before they start eating into the market share of traditional media players that have relied on in-house creativity and production. Existing media agencies will need to decide how to compete with this influx of agile competitors, or better yet, how to leverage their capabilities as outsourcing partners.
Third, the digital industry has been a boon for video content and technology. Consumers nowadays have an attention span that lasts a few seconds compared to a few minutes in the past, so media agencies should learn to capture their attention quickly, or they can lose them. This has forced many media agencies to re-think the way they share their clients’ products and services with consumers. Perhaps the answer is a combination of capturing the audience’s attention with snippets of enticing digital media, while continuing to search and innovate other non-media sources of communication.
Fourth, with so much digital media bombarding audiences it is not surprising that people have grown wary of what they see and believe. Clever artificial intelligence had created media content dubbed “deep fake”, which fooled people initially but has now started raising suspicion. To win over consumers, media businesses will need to convince them that what they are portraying is genuine and not just a lot of bells and whistles. The quality, creativity and relevance of media content and the products and services they represent will also be vital.
Punyapon Tepprasit, CEOr of MVP Consultants and post-graduate lecturer on industrial management at Ramkhamhaeng University, said the disruption of media organisations has been continuous, beginning from the advent of and rising access to the internet.
“Humans have always wanted to keep up-to-date, and now they want to do that quickly. Traditional media formats cannot satisfy this need like online media can, with the latest news just a click away. Also news can be accessed conveniently and at a lower cost than other platforms. This disruption caused by changing consumer behaviour and the advent of many new technologies has become a big problem for media organisations,” he said.
Read the rest of the story from Nation Thailand about disruptive media HERE.
Read the rest of the story from Nation Thailand about disruptive media HERE.
Business
Esso’s pumps out cleaner fuels and petrol station makeovers
Esso is launching a new line of gasoline and diesel fuels, produced with its new Synergy Fuel Technology that they claim offers 30% improved cleaning ability and engine protection. Esso says the additional benefits include improved acceleration and engine response. The Thai Esso team also says they are investing in more attractive and brighter service stations.
The Synergy Fuel Technology now applies to all Esso fuel grades in Thailand, according to Yodpong Sutatham, AP Marketing Programs Manager of ExxonMobil.
“The Synergy Fuels Technology is the new global standard for our fuels. The introduction in Thailand today is part of our global launch, with similar events already held in the Asia-Pacific region including Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, New Zealand, Guam, Saipan and New Caledonia.”
The Synergy Fuels Technology was developed at the same ExxonMobil Research and Engineering labs used by the Red Bull Formula One Racing Team, and includes dual detergents to clean engine parts such as intake valves.
Manoch Munjitjuntra, Esso Director and Retail Sales Manager at Esso (Thailand), says Esso is investing in more attractive and brighter service stations to enhance our customers’ overall experience.
All Esso service stations in Thailand will be converted to the new Synergy look. Currently, 70% of its 617 stations across Thailand have been converted to the new look with the rest to be completed by early 2020.
SOURCE: The Nation
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Business
Baht to climb higher against USD, more pressure on exports
The Thai baht is set to soar further as one side effect of the latest escalation of the China-US trade war. Economists say the latest tit-for-tat trade sanctions will hasten foreign capital inflows into Thailand’s “safe haven” bond market while the US Federal Reserves may again cut interest rates, adding more fuel to the situation.
Meanwhile the Thai export situation is expected to continue to worsen.
China announcing on August 23 a set of retaliatory tariffs of between 5-10% on $75 billion worth of US goods. US President Donald Trump responded by raising existing tariffs on $300 billion worth of Chinese goods by 15%, effective December 15. Read The Thaiger story HERE.
Markets reacted badly last Friday afternoon and then again on Monday morning when markets opened across Asia.
Thailand’s economy, in particular, stands in the cross-fire of the trade tensions as the country produces electronic parts and agricultural products that are sent to China before being shipped into the US. Hence, the tariffs imposed between the two countries directly impact Thailand’s own exports, causing the country’s volume of shipments to decline in the first half of 2019.
The worsening sentiment in the global economy will continue to have an adverse impact on Thailand, which is an export-reliant economy, said Mana Nimitvanich, first vice president of Krungthai Bank’s Global Business Development and Strategy Group.
Furthermore, the baht is likely to get stronger in the upcoming months if the trade war continues as the US Federal Reserves will be more inclined to again lower interest rates , Chatree said. This will cause the US dollar to depreciate further against the Thai currency, he added.
“Thailand is seen as a safe haven for global investors and if the trade war is prolonged, investors will continue to invest in Thailand’s bond market, accelerating the baht’s rise against the US dollar.”
The Bank of Thailand has already tried to limit hot money inflow into the Kingdom and even lowered the country’s policy interest rate in an attempt to keep the baht strength under control. However, the impact of these measures are yet to take affect.
Standard Chartered Bank predicts that the baht will remain strong at 30.5 baht per US dollar for the rest of 2019.
“We are not sure if the baht strength can be kept under control by the central bank in the upcoming months as safe haven inflows continue into Thailand’s bond market ,” said Tim Leelahaphan, a StanChart’s economist.
“The baht’s strength will lead to negative impacts on Thailand’s exports and tourism figures. As long as the trade war continues, this negative impact will stay,” Chatree said.
SOURCE: The Nation
