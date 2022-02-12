Fisheries Department will temporarily halt gulf fishing for marine breeding season

The deputy director-general of the Fisheries Department announced yesterday that in coming months, four areas of the gulf will be closed to fishermen for marine breeding season.

From February 15 to May 15, waters near the coasts of Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, and Surat Thani will close.

From May 16 to June 14, the foot of Khao Ta Mong Lai Mountain to Hua Hin will close. the deputy director-general said this will allow marine animals to lay their eggs in Prachuap Khiri KHan, Chumpon, and Surat Thani, and then raise their young in the inner part of the gulf in mid May this year.

The deputy director-general says that the department will then bring young aquatic animals to the local village headmen of these areas, who will release the animals into the sea. The department looks forward to releasing 700,000 giant prawns, 100,000 black tiger prawns, 100,000 banana shrimps, and 20,000 white sea bass.

Smaller boats will still be allowed to fish if their boats are less than 10 gross tonnage in size, with engines less than 280 horsepower.

Thailand has closed the gulf to fishers every year since 1953, and this is meant to preserve enough marine life for fishermen to make a livelihood. In April 2021, about 690 marine hatchlings were found in one area during the breeding season.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand | Bangkok Post