Thai government prepares for potential Iran attack on Israel

Picture courtesy of bangkokbiznews

The Thai government assured yesterday that contingency plans are in place to safeguard Thai nationals in Israel, should Iran follow through on its threat to attack. This follows the evacuation of approximately 8,000 Thai workers from Israel after the attack initiated by Hamas on October 7 last year.

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin revealed that most workers have returned to Israel for work.

“It’s the government’s duty to ensure their safety. While their return to Israel is by choice, it’s undeniable that the Thai economy fails to retain these workers.”

Government spokesperson Chai Wacharonke indicated that the government is closely following the situation in Israel and is ready to implement emergency security measures, should tensions between Iran and Israel intensify. Thai nationals residing in Israel are currently advised to maintain a high level of vigilance, avoid conflict zones, and reach out to the embassy for assistance if required.

The 62 year old Thai prime minister further spoke about the escalating tensions between Iran and Israel, particularly after Israel reacted to Iran’s threatened attack.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs will execute security measures for the safety of Thais if tensions continue to rise.”

Meanwhile, in the US, President Joe Biden warned Tehran against any attack on Israel, expressing his expectation of an attack by Iran “sooner, rather than later.” He reinforced Washington’s commitment to defend Israel.

“We are devoted to Israel’s defence. We will support and defend Israel, and Iran will not succeed.”

On April 12, Israel prepared for a possible attack by Iran or its proxies, following warnings of retaliation for an attack on Iran’s embassy compound in Damascus that killed a senior commander in the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps’ overseas Qods Force and six other officers. Israel has not claimed responsibility for the April 1 airstrike. However, Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, vowed that Israel “must be punished and shall be” for an operation he equated to an attack on Iranian soil.

Iran attack

President Biden, careful not to reveal secure information, reiterated his expectation of an imminent attack by Iran. He was speaking at the White House following a virtual speech to a civil rights conference.

In response, the US deployed warships to protect Israel and American forces in the region, hoping to prevent a direct attack from Iran, which could occur as soon as this weekend, as reported by the Wall Street Journal on April 12.

Countries including India, France, Poland, and Russia have warned their citizens against travelling to the already tense region, which has been affected by the war in Gaza for the past seven months. Germany urged its citizens to leave Iran on April 12, reported Bangkok Post.

White House spokesman, John Kirby, confirmed the potential attack by Iran on Israel as a tangible threat, without providing any specifics on the timing. He mentioned that the US is reviewing its force posture in the region in light of Tehran’s threat and is closely monitoring the situation.