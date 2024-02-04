Thai government may lift afternoon alcohol sales ban to boost tourism

Photo courtesy of iStock

The Thai government is considering lifting the afternoon prohibition on alcohol sales in a bid to boost its tourism industry. Public Health Minister Cholnan Srikaew is planning to ask the government’s alcohol control committee to discuss the appeal by the Thai Alcohol Beverage Business Association (Tabba) to revoke the rule that restricts alcohol sales between 2pm and 5pm.

Though the afternoon ban is not strictly a part of the Alcoholic Beverage Control Act but was implemented by a coup-maker in 1972, Dr Cholnan stated, “The committee would have to find out if it agrees the 2pm–5pm alcohol sale ban has to go for the sake of the government’s tourism promotion policy.”

If the alcohol beverage control panel approves Tabba’s proposal, the decision will be forwarded to the national alcohol policy committee for final approval. The national committee is usually headed by the prime minister or a deputy, and if they endorse the cancellation plan, a new announcement by the Ministry of Health will be published, allowing the sale of alcoholic beverages between 2pm and 5pm.

This change could potentially be expedited to be effective by early April, in time for the annual Songkran festival, according to a source on the committee. However, they also indicated that stricter measures would be required to safeguard the public, particularly minors, from the potential risks of lifting the ban, reported Bangkok Post.

Industry perspectives

Tabba adviser Thanakorn Kuptajit expressed last Thursday that the new regulation by the Ministry of Interior, which allows entertainment businesses in Bangkok, Phuket and Chon Buri to extend their opening hours until 4am, hasn’t fully benefited these businesses due to the afternoon ban.

“Regulations that set back tourism or aren’t really necessary should be adjusted to bring them in line with the government’s tourism promotion. This alcohol sale ban is one of those regulations,” he said.

In addition to the ban lift, Tabba is also urging the government to enhance the enforcement of legal measures to prevent alcohol-related road accidents and illegal alcohol sales to individuals below the age of 20.

Follow us on :













The Thai-Chinese visa-free scheme, set to be effective from March 1, has increased Chinese interest in visiting Thailand. According to Thanakorn, the government’s decision to ease alcohol controls should further boost tourism revenue. He also pointed out that tourists from many other countries are accustomed to consuming alcoholic beverages during meals, particularly dinner.

Tabba has delivered its petition for the cancellation of the 2pm–5pm alcohol sale ban to PM Srettha Thavisin, DPM Somsak Thepsutin and Dr Cholnan.