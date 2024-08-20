Thai driver flips car in Pattaya after falling asleep at wheel

Photo courtesy of Pattaya News

A 38 year old Thai driver lost control and flipped his car after falling asleep at the wheel in Pattaya. The incident occurred around 1.46am yesterday in Soi Khao Talo, Nong Prue subdistrict, Bang Lamung district, Chon Buri province.

The Sawang Boriboon Rescue Center reported the accident and coordinated with the Nong Prue Police Station. Upon arrival, police discovered a black Toyota Vios sedan overturned in the middle of the road. The driver, identified as Supasin Thongpan, was found inside the vehicle. Rescue workers managed to safely extricate him, and he appeared uninjured.

Two parked pickup trucks sustained damage in the accident. Supasin explained that he was driving towards Sukhumvit Road in Pattaya when he suddenly dozed off. He awakened just as his car collided with the parked vehicles, causing his car to lose control and overturn.

Rescue services noted that Supasin seemed heavily intoxicated. He was taken into custody by Nong Prue police for a breathalyzer test and is expected to pay for the damage to the vehicles, reported Pattaya News.

In related news, a black BMW crashed into an old toll booth at Chaeng Watthana, flipping over and injuring one person. The accident occurred when the driver momentarily took their eyes off the road.

Facebook page JS100 Radio reported that the incident happened on June 12 at the old toll booth which has not been dismantled yet. The car, travelling at around 40 kilometres per hour to slow down for the toll, hit a concrete pillar in front of the booth, causing it to overturn.

In other news, a Toyota Fortuner carrying nine illegal migrant workers flipped over multiple times after attempting to evade a police checkpoint, leaving several injured.

The incident occurred around 1am on August 13, when officers from Sam Roi Yot Police Station set up a checkpoint on the Pranburi-Khao Daeng rural road at Ban Bang Pu intersection in Sam Roi Yot district, Prachuap Khiri Khan province.