Thai driver flips car in Pattaya after falling asleep at wheel

Published: 09:36, 20 August 2024
50 1 minute read
A 38 year old Thai driver lost control and flipped his car after falling asleep at the wheel in Pattaya. The incident occurred around 1.46am yesterday in Soi Khao Talo, Nong Prue subdistrict, Bang Lamung district, Chon Buri province.

The Sawang Boriboon Rescue Center reported the accident and coordinated with the Nong Prue Police Station. Upon arrival, police discovered a black Toyota Vios sedan overturned in the middle of the road. The driver, identified as Supasin Thongpan, was found inside the vehicle. Rescue workers managed to safely extricate him, and he appeared uninjured.

Two parked pickup trucks sustained damage in the accident. Supasin explained that he was driving towards Sukhumvit Road in Pattaya when he suddenly dozed off. He awakened just as his car collided with the parked vehicles, causing his car to lose control and overturn.

Rescue services noted that Supasin seemed heavily intoxicated. He was taken into custody by Nong Prue police for a breathalyzer test and is expected to pay for the damage to the vehicles, reported Pattaya News.

