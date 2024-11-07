Thai Drinks launches 100m baht campaign to boost local tourism

Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

Thai Drinks Co Ltd, the producer of Crystal Drinking Water, announced a partnership with the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) to launch a significant marketing initiative aimed at boosting domestic tourism.

With an investment of 100 million baht, the campaign seeks to engage consumers by linking the consumption of Crystal water to the exploration of Thailand’s natural beauty.

From October last year to this September, Nielsen IQ data reveals that Thailand’s drinking water market reached a value of 45.7 billion baht, reflecting a 6.1% rise from the previous year. Crystal Drinking Water secured an 18% share of this growing market.

Suporn Denpaisarn, the marketing director for Thai Drinks’ non-alcoholic beverage segment, highlighted the brand’s robust performance, particularly in modern trade channels, where a 7% increase was recorded. This growth was largely attributed to expanded distribution networks through Lotus’s outlets. Despite facing stiff price competition from local water brands, Crystal also achieved a 5% increase in traditional trade.

The company aims to stand out from its competitors through strategic marketing efforts that foster brand loyalty and reduce reliance on pricing tactics. Suporn noted that the upcoming campaign, Crystal: Connecting You to Blue Spaces, is designed to promote relaxation by associating the brand with Thailand’s scenic water locations.

“This campaign is not just about promoting our drinking water, it’s about creating a connection between our product and the serene experiences found in nature.”

In collaboration with the TAT, the initiative will feature ten unique packaging designs showcasing five iconic tourist spots across Thailand’s four regions. These include attractions such as the Pha Dok Siew waterfall in Chiang Mai and Khao Sok National Park in Surat Thani.

Apichai Chatchalermkit, TAT’s Deputy Governor for Domestic Marketing, shared insights into the collaboration, which involves innovative packaging that enhances consumer interaction. By scanning QR codes on the new labels, customers can access immersive 360-degree videos that offer virtual relaxation experiences with calming water sounds and breathtaking natural scenery.

“Our goal is to inspire people to explore the natural beauty of Thailand while enjoying the refreshing taste of Crystal water.”

Targeting the north and northeast regions, where Crystal aims to strengthen its presence, the company plans to leverage its existing strong market position in Bangkok and the central provinces. Suporn also mentioned the company’s intent to broaden product availability across all Lotus’s branches, aligning with the growth objectives for the upcoming year, reported Bangkok Post.

