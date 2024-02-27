Thai comedian’s lottery predictions stir excitement

The entertainment scene in Thailand is buzzing with excitement as a well-known comedian, Ball, recently struck a chord with the public by claiming a series of successful lottery predictions, earning him the title of a lottery master. His colleague, Ped, is also riding high on a wave of similar acclaim. This has all unfolded in the lead-up to a grand Wai Kru ceremony, a traditional Thai event to honour one’s mentors, where Ball revealed a six-digit lucky number, adding a mystical aura to the occasion.

Ball, whose real name is Thanadet Duangporn, has captivated audiences by attributing his success to a revered household spirit known as Father Elder. He has publicly professed his belief in the spirit’s powerful blessings, which he asserts enabled him to pay off his mortgage in just 18 months, a feat he originally planned to achieve within three years. This remarkable turn of events has only strengthened his faith in the supernatural.

Sharing his story with Amarin TV, Ball spoke of his ritual of asking Father Elder for financial stability so he could clear his mortgage debt within three months—an ambitious plea that was partially granted, allowing him to become debt-free much sooner than anticipated. His deep-rooted belief in Father Elder’s benevolence was further cemented by this experience.

The upcoming Wai Kru event on March 27-28 is set to be even more special than in previous years. It’s the first major ceremony since the passing of the legendary comedian Robert Saikwan and the subsequent disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. The two-day celebration promises to be a spectacle, featuring traditional Thai performances, concerts, lion and dragon dances, and merit-making activities to honour the deceased.

Ball hinted at the possibility of winning lottery numbers emerging from the ceremony, which is sure to stir excitement among those who dabble in lottery predictions. His lucky number, 272819, is said to be inspired by the wonders of the Wai Kru ceremony, making it a hot topic for lottery enthusiasts.

Ped Chernyim, whose popularity has surged after nailing lottery numbers for three consecutive draws, is another figure garnering attention in this context. The anticipation around these entertainers and their connection to the spiritual and mystical aspects of Thai culture adds a layer of intrigue to the traditional festivities, blending the contemporary with the customary.

As the community prepares for the grand event, the spotlight on Ball and Ped not only reflects their achievements but also highlights the enduring significance of spiritual beliefs and practices in modern Thai society.

Whether these lucky numbers will indeed bring fortune to those who follow them remains to be seen, but the blend of tradition, superstition, and entertainment continues to captivate and bind the community together, reported KhaoSod.