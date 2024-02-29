Thai citizenship for migrant workers’ kids to boost birth rates

Photo courtesy of Thai PBS World

In a bid to address Thailand’s declining birth rates, the research director of inclusive development at the Thailand Research Development Institute (TDRI) has put forward a radical proposal to grant Thai citizenship to migrant workers’ children.

With a projected drop of 100,000 births over the next four to five years, attributed to financial constraints and lifestyle choices, Dr Somchai Jitsuchon’s plan could be a game-changer.

“Many families are either opting not to have children or limiting themselves to just one due to financial pressures. Traditional government campaigns to encourage more births might not cut it.”

Dr Somchai proposes granting Thai citizenship to children born to ethnic minority parents or migrant workers, which is estimated to number around a million. But, it’s not just about paperwork, it’s about ensuring these children have equal access to education, healthcare, and other vital services, fostering a sense of belonging and productivity.

Backing this proposal is Sivanut Soithong from the Mirror Foundation, highlighting the real-world hurdles these children face. Despite existing laws offering paths to citizenship, bureaucratic roadblocks often leave them without access to essential services and opportunities, reported Thai PBS World.

“These children are caught in a bureaucratic limbo but the National Security Council’s citizenship first approach could be the lifeline they need.”

Currently, these children are excluded from official Thai census data and lack proper registration status. Their unique 13-digit ID cards, starting with 0, set them apart from Thai nationals. However, many lack even this basic identification, unable to prove their birth on Thai soil.

“While some receive free education up to 9th grade, many are left undocumented and vulnerable.”

In related news, Thailand’s Ministry of Public Health is set to introduce strategies designed to encourage artificial insemination and support those who wish to become parents, encompassing the LGBTQ community as well. The drive is part of an initiative to increase the country’s birth rate.