EC lines up 11 witnesses for Constitutional Court over QR ballot case

The Election Commission (EC) plans to present a list of 11 witnesses to the Constitutional Court next week as part of its defence in the QR code ballot case, EC secretary-general Sawaeng Boonmee announced on Friday.

The commission submitted a clarification statement to the court last week. Sawaeng also addressed concerns over one potentially contentious witness, describing the individual as a public law expert whose credibility rests on the accuracy of his legal opinions.

“This witness was previously involved in a separate case against the EC,” he said, “but was chosen for his expertise.”

The EC says it remains confident in its approach, aiming to explain the election’s structure and procedures, the confidentiality of the voting process, and ballot storage. Sawaeng asserted that tracing individual voters is impossible, and that all procedures complied with legal requirements.

In a separate briefing, Sawaeng discussed lessons learned from the February 8 election. He described the election system as robust and said its outcomes are beyond manipulation or external influence.

He noted that one challenge on election day was mobilising approximately 1.6 million polling officials to navigate complex regulations. Errors such as incorrect ballot tearing or vote counting were difficult to prevent given the time constraint of just over 10 hours.

Sawaeng added that such errors may be perceived as fraudulent, but whether prosecutions follow depends on the intentions uncovered during investigations, reported Bangkok Post.