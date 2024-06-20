Temple tragedy: Friends turn foes in bizarre brawl

Photo courtesy of Pattaya Mail

A brawl left two friends critically injured in a surreal spectacle opposite the serene Huai Yai Temple in East Pattaya.

Two friends turned their playful banter into a shocking duel on Tuesday, June 18. One of the men, 36 year old Weerayut Chomthalak was found at the scene with a severe head injury, bleeding profusely and possibly under the influence. His alleged assailant, 58 year old Thongchai Tiendaeng was also injured, limping conspicuously on his right leg.

The surreal clash erupted as Thongchai, wielding a knife, faced off against Weerayut, who had armed himself with a baseball bat. The confrontation, which began with playful jests, escalated into a violent altercation that drew a bewildered crowd. Eyewitnesses quickly called emergency services, their frantic calls punctuating the farcical yet tragic scene.

Thongchai was detained by a bystander until the police arrived. Despite the chaos, he managed to give his side of the story, claiming he was provoked by Weerayut’s drunken antics. In contrast, Weerayut, barely coherent, insisted his jesting had unintentionally sparked Thongchai’s fury.

The drama was further unravelled through CCTV footage, as Police Lieutenant Worawut Kittisirivoranan, Deputy Inspector of Huai Yai Police Station, assured that justice would be served for both participants in the scuffle, reported Pattaya Mail.

