Thailand

Swedish men get more time with the kids thanks to new ‘Paternity Pledge’

Sweden’s ambassador to Thailand says he is delighted 12 companies from his native homeland have promised to give male employees one month’s paid paternity leave.

Twelve Swedish firms in Thailand, including ABB, Astra Zeneca, IKEA, Electolux, and Volvo, have agreed to give 30 days’ paid paternity leave to all male staff.

Jon Astrom Grondahl, was speaking at the opening ceremony of a photo exhibition, titled “Parenting – an Equal Opportunity” by the award-winning Swedish photographer and filmmaker Elin Berge, to help promote the “Paternity Leave Pledge 2022” campaign.

The 46 year old Swedish ambassador believes that balancing family and career life is something that most of us can relate to.

“I am happy that from now on, more fathers in Thailand will have this opportunity to experience time with their children through this initiative.

“I hope this idea can inspire other organisations to consider granting any kind of parental support, not only paternity leave, to attain gender equality in the workplace.”

Sweden claim they were the first country in the world to offer paid parental leave for both parents in 1974. Today, Swedish parents are offered up to 480 days of paid parental leave and couples are encouraged to share and manage this time off. Sweden has one of the highest female employment rates in the world at nearly 81%, compared to the global average of 49%.

The photo exhibition, which portray Swedish parents who had moved beyond traditional roles in parenting to more of a partnership based on collaboration and needs, runs until Sunday at the Bangkok Art and Culture Centre.

