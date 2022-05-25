Connect with us

Thailand

Student slams monkey to the ground after it bit him at school in central Thailand

Petch Petpailin

Published

 on 

Photo via อีซ้อขยี้ข่าว

A monkey bit a 15 year old student at a school in the central province of Phetchaburi, so he picked it up by the tail and slammed it to the ground. It might not seem nice, but it was an act of self-defence.

In the video, numerous monkeys can be seen freely roaming around Prommanusorn School in Mueang district. Perhaps the students enjoy the monkey’s company, but the animals can be dangerous and carry diseases, like Nousai malaria, rabies, or… monkeypox. So, its understandable that he fought back.

Thai media reported that the student suffered injuries on his right arm from the monkey attack and was admitted to hospital where he spent the night.

Apparently, this isn’t the first time the monkeys have caused havoc at the school. Some students said the monkeys had stolen their snacks, and others said they were constantly annoyed by monkeys getting in their way.

Advisor to the Ministry of Natural Resource and Environment Yuttapon Anginan visited the victim to find out more. Yuttapon said the monkey bit him due to its natural defensive instinct.

Officers from the ministry said they plan on introducing more monkeys, of a different species, near the school grounds. They think it will help to keep the original monkey species at bay, somehow. The ministry will also work on neutering the monkey population to prevent them from breeding further and collect blood samples from the monkeys to test them for diseases.

Officials from the ministry said they would send a specialist to the school to give teachers and students advice on how to leave peacefully with the monkeys.

SOURCE: Khaosod | Channel 3

 

    Recent comments:
    image
    DiJoDavO
    2022-05-25 20:30
    This kid is definitely gonna survive monkeypox like a boss.
    image
    Vigo
    2022-05-25 21:33
    2 hours ago, HolyCowCm said: I seriosuly hate monkeys like this. Ever since I went to Bali over 30 years ago and I had a confrontation with one of these little devil beasts I have hated them ever since. Give…
    image
    Vigo
    2022-05-25 21:42
    1 hour ago, DiJoDavO said: This kid is definitely gonna survive monkeypox like a boss. Why? Thai primates do not act as a reservoir of the virus. Thais do not eat African squirrels or Gambian pouched rats, which act as…
    image
    DiJoDavO
    2022-05-25 22:00
    16 minutes ago, Vigo said: Why? Thai primates do not act as a reservoir of the virus. Thais do not eat African squirrels or Gambian pouched rats, which act as the virus reservoir. If Monkeypox comes to Thailand it will…
    image
    PapayaBokBok
    2022-05-25 22:37
    teacher that monkey ate my homework!!! go clap the erasers as punishment!
    Petch Petpailin

    Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger focusing on Thai news and what's happening in Thailand. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp.

    image

    Trending