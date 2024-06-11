Speeding driver in rain kills squid vendor 300 metres from home

Image courtesy of KhaoSod

A tragic incident transpired amid heavy downpours in Nakhon Phanom yesterday as a fatal collision between a vehicle and a squid vendor cart resulted in the death of a mother, just 300 metres from home. Rescue officials quickly arrived at the scene but were unable to save her life.

Today, a deputy investigator from Mueang Nakhon Phanom Police Station, Sitthiphol Wongnilobon received a report of a car colliding with a grilled squid vendor’s cart on Sunthornvichit Road along the Mekong River.

Medical personnel from Nakhon Phanom Hospital and a rescue vehicle from VR Lamkhong Friendship were dispatched to the scene.

At the scene, authorities found 58 year old Somkid lying on the pavement in critical condition. Despite efforts to perform CPR, she succumbed to her injuries shortly after. Her overturned squid cart was found 50 metres away, broken into two pieces, with its contents scattered on the ground.

A battery-powered light used for navigating in the nightfall was thrown 100 metres from the cart. Nearby, a black Ford was discovered with severe front-end damage and a cracked driver’s side window. The driver, 33 year old Phuttinat, an employee from a well-known local bank, was found inside the vehicle, visibly shaken.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Somkid, after finishing her sales at Phaya Naga Courtyard, was heading home with her son, 38 year old Manun and his half-sister, both pushing two squid carts 20 metres apart.

They were just 300 metres from their home when the car, driving behind them in the rain, collided with Somkid’s cart. The impact threw her against the car’s windshield before she fell to the ground, leading to her fatal injuries. Authorities are continuing to investigate the precise cause of the accident.

Manun recounted the incident, explaining that he was pushing a separate cart trailing considerably behind his mother. Upon noticing the absence of her cart’s light, he quickly ran to his mother, but only to find rescue officials attempting CPR at the scene.

The tragedy of this loss compounded his grief, as his younger brother had drowned three years earlier in front of the governor’s residence. He had planned to hold a memorial for his brother in August and now finds himself mourning the loss of his mother as well, reported KhaoSod.