Spas could become quarantine facilities, Krabi first in line for the project | The Thaiger

Spas could become state quarantine facilities. The Department of Health Service Support is looking into a proposal that would turn Thai massage parlours and spas into quarantine. The project would start in Krabi.

A 14 day quarantine at a state approved hotel can cost 30,000 baht to more than 100,000 baht. It’s unclear what the cost would be for a 2 week stay at a spa, but it would probably be pricey.

Right now, the spa quarantine idea is being talked about in a Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration subcommittee. It would be another 2 weeks before the project is approved by the administration, according to the department’s director general Thares Krasnairawiwong.

Thares says that under the proposed spa quarantine plan, clients must pass a Covid-19 check and pay the full cost of the quarantine within 72 hours of arriving. They also must have an insurance policy from their home country.

Thailand hotels and other tourism businesses are getting ready for an influx of foreigners coming in on the newly approved Special Tourist Visa. It allows a 90 day stay and can be renewed twice, adding up to about 9 months.

Those tourists have been required to quarantine for 14 days, although it has been discussed that they may need to go through quarantine in their home country before arriving in Thailand.

People entering the country are tested twice for Covid-19, usually at the start of the 14 day quarantine and again before they are released.

SOURCE: Phuket News

