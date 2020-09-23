Spas could become quarantine facilities, Krabi first in line for the project | The Thaiger

image
Thailand

Spas could become quarantine facilities, Krabi first in line for the project

Caitlin Ashworth

Published 

3 hours ago

 on 

FILE PHOTO
Spas could become state quarantine facilities. The Department of Health Service Support is looking into a proposal that would turn Thai massage parlours and spas into quarantine. The project would start in Krabi.

A 14 day quarantine at a state approved hotel can cost 30,000 baht to more than 100,000 baht. It’s unclear what the cost would be for a 2 week stay at a spa, but it would probably be pricey.

Right now, the spa quarantine idea is being talked about in a Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration subcommittee. It would be another 2 weeks before the project is approved by the administration, according to the department’s director general Thares Krasnairawiwong.

Thares says that under the proposed spa quarantine plan, clients must pass a Covid-19 check and pay the full cost of the quarantine within 72 hours of arriving. They also must have an insurance policy from their home country.

Thailand hotels and other tourism businesses are getting ready for an influx of foreigners coming in on the newly approved Special Tourist Visa. It allows a 90 day stay and can be renewed twice, adding up to about 9 months.

Those tourists have been required to quarantine for 14 days, although it has been discussed that they may need to go through quarantine in their home country before arriving in Thailand.

People entering the country are tested twice for Covid-19, usually at the start of the 14 day quarantine and again before they are released.

SOURCE: Phuket News

Caitlin Ashworth

Caitlin Ashworth is a writer from the United States who has lived in Thailand since 2018. She graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and media studies in 2016. She was a reporter for the Daily Hampshire Gazette In Massachusetts. She also interned at the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia and Sarasota Herald-Tribune in Florida.

2 Comments

2 Comments

  1. Avatar

    Laocoboy2

    September 23, 2020 at 12:40 pm

    Is there some sort of state-sponsored competition for the most stupid ideas? Seems like it.

    Reply
  2. Avatar

    Peter T

    September 23, 2020 at 12:56 pm

    As of yesterday the Thai embassy in the UK had had no information from Bangkok regarding the STV. So where are these tourists with STVs coming from?
    Also there is no information regarding unmarried couples being able to reunite as approved weeks ago by the Thai PM as shown on “Love is not tourism” facebook page.

    Reply

