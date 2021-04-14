Songkran holiday eerily quiet after Covid forces cancelled festivities | Thaiger

Thailand
Songkran holiday eerily quiet after Covid forces cancelled festivities
Thailand is ringing in another New Year, or Songkran, without its normal festivities, highlighting the impact that the Covid pandemic has had on the world. For the 2nd year, the biggest Thai holiday was banned from water-splashing, parties, and concerts. Instead, the predominantly Buddhist nation turned to its more muted, traditional activities of making merit to observe the 3 day holiday, that started yesterday.
Morning time activities included followers offering alms and a bit of sprinkled water to show respect for Buddhist monks. But the monks wore plastic face shields, following pandemic precautions. Culture Minister, Ittipol Khunpleum, led officials and celebrants in what was called a “New Normal, Preserving Thai Culture” event at Wat Arun Ratchawararam. The temple was open while others were partially closed because of the pandemic. Other normally bustling areas of Bangkok were also silent, as Songkran was cancelled due to a 3rd wave of Covid hitting the country recently.
Dr. Opas Kankawinpong, the Disease Control Department director-general, recently warned that Covid-19 infections could shoot up 10-fold starting in May unless the government implements urgent measures to control new infections.
“If we don’t do it right, in the next one month the spread will spin out of control – 9,000 new infections a day.”
Throughout Thailand, the government began shuttering night spots on April 6 in at least 41 of 77 provinces for at least 2 weeks, after a new wave of Covid swept the nation earlier this month. Just yesterday, Thailand reported 965 new infections. The number was the lowest in 13 days, but warnings of an even higher spike continue as the WHO says the pandemic has reached a critical level in South Asia.
The US Secretary of State Antony Blinken wished the people of Thailand “good health and happiness on the occasion of Songkran.”
“The United States of America is proud to recognise Thailand as one of our strongest and most enduring allies. We look forward to deepening our friendship with the Kingdom of Thailand even further.”
SOURCE: Benar News
Songkran
Sawasdee pi mai – The four days of Songkran 2021
Despite the annual celebrations, water fights and parties being mostly side-lined this year, Songkran goes on for 2021, albeit in a much-subdued form. Many Thais have decided not to head home, but others have already headed out of the city centres to their homes to be with their families. They are being confronted with new restrictions and delays as they reach home province with many provincial officials now imposing quarantine or negative Covid tests to cross provincial borders.
And today, the Bureau of the Royal Household announced the Grand Palace and the Temple of the Emerald will be closed from April 13 due to the current rise in new Covid infections. Other royal palaces are also closed until further notice including Bang Pa In Summer Palace.
Even airlines are having to stop their food and beverage services, again. A January CAAT ban was only lifted a month ago (but some of the discount airlines will still ferry you to your flight in a cramped bus!).
The best we can do for Songkran 2021 is be happy, smile at our Thai hosts on their special day, buy an outrageously colourful Songkran shirt from a road vendor and say Sawasdee Pi Mai to everyone we meet. Let’s do our best to add a few smiles to Songkran this year.
Here are some of the original traditions for the Thai New Year celebrations…
Tuesday, April 13 – Wan Sangkhan Lohng
On this day residents clean their houses in preparation of the New Year’s festivities. Many provinces have street parades and gatherings at temples or get-togethers at relative’s homes.
Wednesday, April 14 – Wan Nao
In preparation for the Buddhist celebratory merry-making the following day, people spend this day preparing cooked meals and preserved cuisine. Buckets of sand were commonly collected and brought into the temples to construct sand chedis, or sand shrines that are then decorated.
Thursday, April 15 – Wan Payawan
As the first day of the New Year, people would gather in the early morning at the wat to offer the food prepared the previous day along with new robes, fruit and other goods to the temple monks. In the past, this was the day where subdued water play began.
Friday, April 16 – Wan Paak Bpee
On the last day of Songkran, people paid their respects to their forebears and poured scented water over the hands of their elders who would then bless those taking part in the celebratory tradition known as rod ‘naam daam hua’.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
A Thailand Covid update that you won’t read in the news
Tim Newton goes through some of the moving goal posts regarding Thailand’s Covid situation RIGHT NOW. Vaccines for expats, what will happen after Songkran, provincial restrictions, new quarantine requirements. Reading the tea leaves and reading between the lines, Tim provides his personal opinions on many issues expats and foreigners in Thailand are worried about at this time.
Songkran
37 Thai provinces now imposing restrictions for travel from Bangkok and some surrounding provinces
37 Thai provinces, out of 77, have now imposed a 14 day quarantine on travellers from Bangkok, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, Nakhon Pathum and Samut Prakan – basically Bangkok and surrounding provinces. These provinces are now considered Red Zones under maximum control . Expect more provinces to follow with restrictions for people from these provinces around Bangkok, and the Capital itself.
Songkran, officially, is tomorrow, April 13. But the annual exodus started on Saturday.
The provincial restrictions, in some cases, will accept a negative Covid test as an alternative. But you expect some delays whilst travelling between provinces over the next week of Songkran celebrations. The annual migration to home provinces by Thais is the biggest movement of people in the country each year, the exact opposite to what you would want during a potential outbreak of new infections.
Here’s the full breakdown of new local Covid-19 infections for Monday, April 12 from the NBT…
Out of the 980 local infections in today’s announcement, most were in the northern city of Chiang Mai (246), followed by Bangkok (137), Chonburi (92), Samut Prakan (83) and Prachuap Khiri Khan (52).
10 new Covid infections announced in Phuket today. Total 74 since last Monday when the first case was announced involving the 3 big parties on the previous weekend. These are not included in the government’s official tally as announced this morning.
Although several schools and universities on the island have taken their own independent precautions, the provincial government has been silent about any new restrictions or changes to the status quo. Flights for Songkran, and road traffic, continue to pour into the island for Songkran.
