Some Thailand Post services to China suspended due to Covid-19 restrictions

Thailand Post says it’s had to suspend some postal services to China, as a result of the country’s strict Covid-19 measures. The service cites airline restrictions and strict lockdowns in China as the reason for the suspension. For the time being, according to a Nation Thailand report, no letters or parcels can be sent to China via EMS World or the ePacket service.

People who wish to send items to China can do using the Courier Post service, with delivery taking between 7 and 10 days, or through Logispost World, for delivery within 3 – 5 days. However, according to the report, Logispost World will only deliver documents to Shanghai, Zhejiang, Jiangsu, and Anhui.

The CEO of Thailand Post says there are currently several areas under strict lockdown in China, as a result of the resurgence of Covid-19. According to Dhanant Subhadrabandhu, this has affected the ability of partner airlines to deliver parcels as usual and therefore, Thailand Post has decided to suspend the service for the time being.

Dhanant goes on to say that postal services to other countries always depend on factors such as natural disasters, emergencies, and epidemics, with flight restrictions having a knock-on effect on deliveries.

Customers who need more information can call 1545 or visit the Thailand Post website or the Thailand Post Facebook page.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand