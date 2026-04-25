Udon Thani storm kills frog hunter, destroys 40 homes

A severe storm battered the Kudjab district of Udon Thani on April 23, destroying dozens of homes and killing one man who crashed into a fallen tree on a darkened road.

In Ban Non Thana, Moo 9, Saeng Ko subdistrict, powerful winds uprooted large trees, severing power lines and toppling rubber trees. Between 30 and 40 homes lost their roofs, and several were crushed under falling trees.

Yo, 43, said the storm hit around 8–9pm, bringing heavy rain and fierce winds that forced residents to take shelter. A fallen longan tree damaged her house, though no one inside was hurt. Her brother was not as lucky, losing his entire roof. “I have never witnessed anything like this before,” she said.

Supranee, 58, described how the storm tore off her roof and triggered electrical short-circuits, though no fires broke out. She and her grandchild held onto each other as the roof was blown away, recalling a similar storm 20 years ago she never expected to face again.

The storm also felled a large tree across the road between Saeng Ko and Pakho subdistricts, plunging the area into darkness. Mai, 42, was riding his motorcycle with a sidecar to catch frogs with his brother when he failed to see the obstruction. He collided with the tree and broke his neck, dying at the scene, reported KhaoSod.