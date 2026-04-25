Udon Thani storm kills frog hunter, destroys 40 homes

Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: April 25, 2026, 12:45 PM
50 1 minute read
Udon Thani storm kills frog hunter, destroys 40 homes | Thaiger
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A severe storm battered the Kudjab district of Udon Thani on April 23, destroying dozens of homes and killing one man who crashed into a fallen tree on a darkened road.

In Ban Non Thana, Moo 9, Saeng Ko subdistrict, powerful winds uprooted large trees, severing power lines and toppling rubber trees. Between 30 and 40 homes lost their roofs, and several were crushed under falling trees.

Yo, 43, said the storm hit around 8–9pm, bringing heavy rain and fierce winds that forced residents to take shelter. A fallen longan tree damaged her house, though no one inside was hurt. Her brother was not as lucky, losing his entire roof. “I have never witnessed anything like this before,” she said.

Supranee, 58, described how the storm tore off her roof and triggered electrical short-circuits, though no fires broke out. She and her grandchild held onto each other as the roof was blown away, recalling a similar storm 20 years ago she never expected to face again.

The storm also felled a large tree across the road between Saeng Ko and Pakho subdistricts, plunging the area into darkness. Mai, 42, was riding his motorcycle with a sidecar to catch frogs with his brother when he failed to see the obstruction. He collided with the tree and broke his neck, dying at the scene, reported KhaoSod.

Udon Thani storm kills frog hunter, destroys 40 homes | News by Thaiger

In another separated incident, hailstorms struck Surin, Yasothon, and Nong Bua Lamphu on March 12 last year, damaging over 500 homes in what locals called the worst storm in years. Golf ball-sized hailstones ripped roofs off houses, destroyed rice barns, flattened animal shelters, and toppled seven electricity poles, cutting power to several areas. Nong Bua Lamphu bore the brunt, with 300 houses and two temples damaged. No injuries were reported.

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Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: April 25, 2026, 12:45 PM
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Ploy Piti-isariyaporn

With a passion for crafting engaging and informative content, Ploy’s journey as a content writer began as a freelance writer at BkkClub. She covers various lifestyle topics from travel to restaurants and provides the best recommendations as a local herself. Ploy loves art; she goes gallery-hopping during the weekends.

Severe storm hits Udon Thani, causes damage and tragedy

Photo of Nattapong Westwood Nattapong WestwoodPublished: April 25, 2026, 10:11 AM
0 1 minute read
Severe storm hits Udon Thani, causes damage and tragedy | Thaiger

A severe storm hit the Kudjab district of Udon Thani, causing significant damage and resulting in a fatality. On April 23, strong winds and heavy rain led to the destruction of numerous homes, and a fallen tree obstructed a road, causing a tragic accident.

In Ban Non Thana, Moo 9, Saeng Ko subdistrict, Kudjab district, large trees were uprooted, severing power lines and toppling rubber trees. Approximately 30 to 40 houses lost their roofs to the storm, and several homes were crushed under fallen trees. A 43 year old resident, Yo, described the storm hitting around 8-9pm with both rain and terrifying winds, forcing everyone to seek shelter. She recounted that her house was damaged by a fallen longan tree, but fortunately, no one was hurt. Her brother’s house, however, lost its entire roof. “I have never witnessed anything like this before,” she stated.

Meanwhile, 58 year old Supranee shared her experience of the sudden storm, which tore off her roof and caused electrical short-circuits, though no fires ensued. She and her grandchild clung to each other as the roof was blown away. She recalled a similar event 20 years ago, never expecting to face it again.

Additionally, reports emerged about a large tree falling across a road between Saeng Ko and Pakho subdistricts, making the area dangerously dark. In the darkness, 42 year old “Mai” drove his motorcycle with a sidecar to catch frogs with his brother but failed to see the obstruction. He collided with the tree, tragically breaking his neck and dying instantly.

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Photo of Nattapong Westwood Nattapong WestwoodPublished: April 25, 2026, 10:11 AM
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Nattapong Westwood

Nattapong Westwood is a Bangkok-born writer who is half Thai and half Aussie. He studied in an international school in Bangkok and then pursued journalism studies in Melbourne. Nattapong began his career as a freelance writer before joining Thaiger. His passion for news writing fuels his dedication to the craft, as he consistently strives to deliver engaging content to his audience.