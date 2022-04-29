Inspections reveal 12 Thai prisons serving rotten food to inmates

Spot-check inspections conducted at prisons across Thailand reveal that a total of 12 prisons were serving rotten food to inmates. The prisons were serving chicken, pork, vegetables and condiments all past their use-by-date.

Prison officers in the 12 prisons are thought to have profited from the scandal, according to Justice Minister Somsak Thepsuthin, who publicly addressed the results of the inspections on Wednesday…

“We have to be strict about food because it is one way we can ensure that inmates are accessing their full rights. I have often spoken to the Director-General of the Department of Corrections about how inmates’ food should be of high quality. We have allocated a budget to provide good quality food. But today, the inspection revealed that fresh food and condiments that were out-of-date were being served to inmates. Moreover, the stocks of food were incomplete when compared to order lists.”

“Prison inmates already have a very difficult life. Relatives across the country worry about them. Therefore, I want to urgently fix the issue. I do not wish to receive complaints from inmates’ relatives again.”

Somsak said he has ordered the Department of Corrections to expedite finding a solution to the situation. The department has already allocated a committee to investigate the prison officers responsible for serving rotten food in all 12 prisons. Any prison staff found to have played a part in the scandal will be demoted, he added.

