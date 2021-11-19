Thailand
Same sex marriage, Thai PM’s music video | Thaiger Bites | Ep.64
https://youtu.be/GvXosxBF7Lw
Jay and Tim go through your video messages, comments and feedback from Youtube, Facebook, Instagram and Thaiger Talk forum on the website.
Subscribe or Join our YouTube channel today and become a Thaiger Legend or a Thaiger Cub for behind the scenes footage and other member-only perks.
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forum
🔔 Subscribe to our daily newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Thai Foreign Minister reportedly admits to meeting with Myanmar’s military junta
Same sex marriage, Thai PM’s music video | Thaiger Bites | Ep.64
Phuket to emphasise safety over Loy Krathong
CBRE recommends top 5 luxury condominiums in Phuket with fantastic locations
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
Today’s Loy Krathong breaks traditions, Thais encouraged to celebrate “virtually”
Thailand Top Stories | 65 mil Covid vaccines in 2022, Illegal crossing on border | November 19
Schools closed in north-east as shared transport blamed for Covid-19 outbreak
American businesses pledge continued investment in Thailand
Tourist areas struggle, Thai Air Asia in trouble | Good Morning Thailand LIVE | Ep.135
New Covid-19 treatment from AstraZeneca could make “significant difference”
Thai and Cambodian police rescue 99 Thais from forced labour in Phnom Penh
ChulaCOV-19 vaccine enters a promising third phase of trials
Anti-doping agency bans Thailand from hosting international football tournaments
Mass lay-offs at Thai AirAsia as aviation sector continues to struggle
19 year old claims Sinovac vaccine caused his hair to fall out
Salt Bae parody in Vietnam lands beef noodle vendor in hot water
Phuket to get 3 new tourist attractions
Thitisan ‘Joe Ferrari’ and his officers now facing death penalty
Bars are closed in Bangkok… but not on Khao San Road
Thai PM warns bars, nightlife not to open, defends ongoing closure order
Protesters march to German embassy, present statement against monarchy
Will Thailand’s nightlife survive another 2 months of closure?
Reopening of bars and nightclubs pushed to mid-January 2022
Phuket post-Sandbox arrivals double, surge in domestic tourism
Health Ministry warns people to get vaccinated or face possible restrictions
Pattaya sees big tourism growth, but mostly domestic
Thailand’s Maya Bay set to reopen in January
Swiss man arrested on Koh Chang after going on the rampage while high on drugs
Alcohol restrictions to be eased further in Bangkok from tomorrow
Tourism in Thailand is slowly returning, still a long road ahead
Why wasn’t the Thai deputy PM allowed into Switzerland?
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Thai PM warns bars, nightlife not to open, defends ongoing closure order
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Health Ministry warns people to get vaccinated or face possible restrictions
- Krabi3 days ago
Thailand’s Maya Bay set to reopen in January
- Bangkok1 day ago
Emirates A380 to return to Bangkok Suvarnabhumi to meet increased demand
- Southeast Asia3 days ago
Vietnam gives green light to foreign tourists, limited destinations
- Cambodia2 days ago
Thai women, casino workers rescued from Cambodia after being held for ransom
- Press Room2 days ago
Stunning new senior school opens at Shrewsbury, riverside – Thailand’s leading international school
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Phuket’s Bangla Road inspected by national and local health officials