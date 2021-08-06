Saiyok Floatel given 30 days to remove floating structures

The proprietor of the Saiyok Floatel in Kanchanaburi, a province in western Thailand, has been ordered to remove all their floating structures on the Kwae Noi River within 30 days. Reportedly, the resort is infringing on Sai Yok National Park’s land. Park officials posted the order via the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation at the multi-million baht resort, today.

Park officials say if the proprietor, Wasant Sodsai, doesn’t remove the structures within the 30 day window, the park officials will remove it themselves and fine the owner 500,00 baht for the trouble.

Wasant currently faces a 10,000 baht a day fine for not complying with the demolition order. However, that fine is in conjunction with a maximum fine of 50,000 baht and/or 6 months in jail for their illegal floats in the national park.

The chief of the Protected Area Regional Office 3, Niphon Chamnongsirisak, says he hopes Wasant complies with the order. Niphon also says legal options will be pursued if Wasant doesn’t comply.

Officials were basing their decision on a ruling back in May from the Central Administrative Court. The ruling stated that the resort was situated on national park land in the Sai Yok district. Wasant decided not to appeal the ruling.

Wasant had a previous run-in with Sai Yok police about the park back in 2018, but the prosecutors opted not to indict him, claiming Wasant didn’t intend to encroach on the park’s land.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

