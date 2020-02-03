Rural students to get digital boost with “e-School” | The Thaiger

Thailand
Rural students to get digital boost with “e-School”
College students in rural areas of Thailand will soon get a boost in the quality of their education: Mae Fah Luang University (MFU) in Chiang Rai has developed an e-School system for the administration of education in rural areas with a 7 million baht grant from the Broadcasting and Telecommunications Research and Development Fund for Public Interest (BTFP), under the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC).
Nipon Jongvichit, BTFP’s acting manager, says the e-School project was established to promote equality in education across the Kingdom using digital technology, to enhance teaching, learning and administration.
The pilot project, an MFU-BTFP joint venture, focuses on administration, a major factor in the quality and standards of education. It’s divided into five modules: e-Office, e-Money, e-Material, e-Folio and e-Executive management.
He added that the system, the first module of which has already been implemented, will serve as a model for further development. Now in use at more than 100 schools in rural areas, it will be introduced to all education facilities upcountry, according to the NBTC.
“Efficiency, effectiveness and productivity are keys to any successful administration system. Information and communication technology have become an inevitable part of our working environment; digital administration is gaining traction and becoming an important issue for research and development. The governments of many countries are promoting and supporting the development and utilisation of digital administration systems in their schools”
The project uses existing infrastructure as a platform for development and implementation. The pilot system is available to all schools in the country at no charge.
The e-School project is based on administration and the collaboration between schools and teacher capacity, building toward the goal of sustainability.
Thongchai Yooyativong, a lecturer at MFU’s School of Information Technology says the NBTC collaborated with MFU to provide hardware and launch a network infrastructure to connect schools, as a platform for research and development.
The network provides broadband internet connections from MFU to all members schools, each of which is provided a Local Area Network and computers. The broadband technologies used are both cable and wireless. MFU houses the application server, database server and data storage, enabling it to provide quality services.
“Under Thailand 4.0, the government’s initiative for development, technology plays an important role in facilitating and driving that goal. The concept of Thailand 4.0 is to promote digital technology applications across several industries such as healthcare, agriculture, tourism and education”
SOURCE: Thailand TodayKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Bangkok
Thailand Inventors Day 2020 celebrates outstanding Thai inventions
Yesterday marked Thailand Inventors’ Day, when the National Research Council granted awards to outstanding researchers, inventors and innovations in the prevention of PM2.5 airborne dust and, it is thought, aerially transmitted Coronavirus, were put on display.
An air scrubber manufactured by ALPIN ELECTRONICS, an innovative high performance machine ten years in development, on display at the 5 day event. The 0.005 micron air scrubber, which can completely eliminate PM2.5, dust has already won numerous awards abroad.
Soranit Silatham, the permanent secretary of the Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation, presided over the opening ceremony, in which 41 research works in 12 fields, 47 innovations and 51 inventions received awards.
Thailand Inventors’ Day is organised yearly in commemoration of the patent granted to the Chaipattana Aerator, the world’s first patented water aerator turbine, which was invented by His Majesty the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej the Great.
Those interested can view the works which have won national awards at BITEC Bang Na in Bangkok until Thursday, from 9am to 5pm.Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Thailand
Light winds across Thailand and cooler weather in the Northern hills
Watch out for some fog in the hills around the north of Thailand, a continuation of the smog problems in the city and a chance of thunderstorms during the day in parts of the south.
A high-pressure system over upper Thailand and the South China Sea is weakening that will cause morning fog as well as cooler weather in some parts of the North and the Northeast regions of the country. Temperatures are predicted in the range of 14-21C in mountainous areas of the region. Otherwise temperatures at ground level are likely to still exceed 30C.
The Thai Meteorological Department forecasts that residents in the upper regions are being urged to take health precautions and protect themselves from potential cold weather, while drivers are being told to exercise extra caution because of poor visibility due to fog at altitude.
Across southern regions of the country, moderate easterly winds are likely to bring an increased likelihood of rain, although the chance is still low. In the central region, including Bangkok and the provinces around the capital, the weakening easterly winds will increase the smog and smoke problems in the city.
Northern region: Cool to cold weather and fog in the morning, temperature lows of 14-21°C and highs of 32-35°C. Temperature likely to drop to 3-12°C on hilltops.
Northeastern region: Cool to cold weather and fog in the morning, temperature lows of 16-20°C and highs of 32-34°C. Temperature likely to drop to 8-13°C on hilltops.
Central region: Cool weather and fog in the morning; temperature lows of 20-22°C, highs of 34-35°C.
Eastern region: Cool weather and fog in the morning; temperature lows of 19-23°C, highs of 31-35°C. Waves up to a metre high.
Southern region (east coast): Partly cloudy with thundershowers in 10% of the area; lows of 21-26°C, highs of 31-33°C. Waves up to a metre high.
Southern region (west coast): Partly cloudy with thundershowers in 10% of the area; lows of 23-26°C, highs of 33-36°C. Waves up to a metre high.
Bangkok: Partly cloudy and fog in the morning; temperature lows of 22-25°C, highs of 33-35°C.Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Bangkok
Thai doctors claim drug cocktail treats Coronavirus
Doctors in Bangkok believe they’ve discovered a cocktail of drugs that effectively treats the Wuhan Coronavirus. At a media briefing yesterday, the two doctors claimed that a combination of flu and anti-AIDS drugs has been shown effective in treating patients who tested positive for the virus.
The two doctors from Rajavithi Hospital, Kriangsak Atipornwanich and Subsai Kongsangdao, declared the combination a success after a 70 year old woman from Wuhan, who displayed severe symptoms, showed significant improvement 48 hours after the drug cocktail was administered.
But Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at the US National Institutes of Health, warned only last week there is currently no proven effective drugs to treat the virus.
When the patient tested positive, the doctors decided to administer Oseltamivir, an anti-flu drug used to treat the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (Mers), together with Lopinavir and Ritonavir, commonly prescribed to HIV-positive patients.
“We checked and found that Mers patients were effectively treated with flu medications. Furthermore we added anti-retrovirals with great results. After 10 days of positive readings, the test finally came back negative 48 hours after administering the medications. The treatment, as well as the recovery, is fast.
“Other coronavirus patients will now be treated with the flu/anti-AIDS drug combination. Especially as this combination has proved to be effective on patients with serious symptoms.”
Meanwhile, hospitals in Beijing reportedly used a similar cocktail of antiviral drugs to treat the Coronavirus. It is unclear whether they were successful.
At the media briefing, doctors from the Public Health Minister updated the total number of confirmed cases in Thailand to 19. One has recovered, bringing the total number of treated cases to eight.
SOURCE: Chiang Rai TimesKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Top 10 things NOT to do in Thailand (2020)
Top 10 tips for riding a motorbike in Thailand (2020)
Top 10 Things NOT to do in Thailand – the basics (2020)
Thailand is making you fat
Top 10 ways to save our water
Thailand is the leading ASEAN nation in annual suicide rates
Forecasts for Bangkok property 2020
“Chinese pneumonia” detected at Chiang Mai airport
Crunching the numbers on Phuket’s hotels – 2020
Bangkok’s ranks world’s third worst air quality. Forecast to be bad for the rest of the week.
75 year old tourist ‘attacked’ by small unidentified shark in Phang Nga
Central Thailand farmers ignore orders to stop burning off their sugar cane
Chinese scientists identify the ‘Wuhan Virus’. Screening continues on Thai-bound flights.
Poor air quality in Bangkok and northern Thailand today
Top 10 predictions for Thailand 2020
Thailand Inventors Day 2020 celebrates outstanding Thai inventions
Rural students to get digital boost with “e-School”
Regional news source publishes smuggled photos from Bangkok’s Immigration Detention Centre
Study predicts Coronavirus will grow exponentially; Philippines, NZ enact travel bans
Thai tourism and shares start to catch the Coronavirus Effect
Crash in Samut Prakan downs 5 power poles
Light winds across Thailand and cooler weather in the Northern hills
Thai doctors claim drug cocktail treats Coronavirus
China now battling an outbreak of bird flu in Hunan
Russian woman drowns in Patong
Coronavirus UPDATE – Confirmed cases exceed 17,000, 362 deaths
Danish man dies in Chon Buri skydiving incident
Coronavirus UPDATE – first death outside China, 14,559 confirmed cases
Government to extend the “Chim Shop Chai” stimulus program this month
Welcome home – 17 Surat Thani students return from Hubei, China
หนุ่มฝรั่งกับหนุ่มไทย สาวไทยชอบแบบไหนมากกว่า
ขออีก 10 นัดพังสถิติ ! ไฮไลท์ วูล์ฟ 1-2 ลิเวอร์พูล, ฟิโน่กดชัย-มาเน่เจ็บหนัก
เมย์ผ่านสบาย-ชายไทยตัดกันเอง ! 23 ม.ค. ผลแบดมินตัน รอบสอง (R16) – Thailand Masters 2020 มีคลิป
ถ่ายทอดสด แบดมินตัน: วิว กุลวุฒิ VS SOONG Joo Ven – 23 ม.ค. รอบสอง (R16) Thailand Masters 2020
ชมวินาทีพบทอง ซ่อนใต้หลังคาบ้านพ่อแม่ ผอ.กอล์ฟ โกหกทิ้งน้ำ
กุนยิงเซฟสามแต้ม ! ไฮไลท์ เชฟยู 0-1 แมนซิตี้, เชซุส บอกโทษอีกแล้ว
ไม่ถึง 15 นาทีมีสกอร์ ! คลิป: ฟาน ไดจค์ โขกเต็มหัวให้ ลิเวอร์พูล ออกนำ แมนยู 1-0
แฟนหงส์ยิ้มกริ่ม ! ไฮไลท์ แมนซิตี้ 2-2 คริสตัล พาเลซ, ซาฮา ตัวแสบยิงเจ๊า
เฮย์เด้น เป็นฮีโร่ซัดชัย ! ไฮไลท์ นิวคาสเซิล 1-0 เชลซี, สิงห์หงอย โดนทดเจ็บ
สบาย สบาย ! คลิปไฮไลท์: เมย์ รัชนก ชนะ Michelle LI 2-0 เกม Indonesia Masters 2020 (QF)
ทำไมผู้ชายถึงทิ้งคุณไป หรืออาจจเป็นเพราะ 5เหตุผลนี้
ไล่บัลเบร์เด้! ไฮไลท์ มาดริด 0-0 (4-1) แอตมาดริด – “ราชัน” สังหาร “หมี” ดวลเป้า
ฮาวทูแพ้ ! ไฮไลท์ สเปอร์ส 0-1 ลิเวอร์พูล, ฟิโน่ ซัดโทน-ทิ้งเลสเตอร์อีก 16 แต้ม
VAR คอนเฟิร์ม ! คลิป: หงส์แดง ได้ประตูออกนำ สเปอร์ส 1-0 จาก ฟิร์มิโน่
แก๊ง 3M ช่วยกันยิง ! ไฮไลท์ แมนยู 4-0 นอริช, ผีแดง ทะยานขึ้นที่ 5
Trending
- Coronavirus3 days ago
Coronavirus UPDATE – confirmed cases exceed SARS outbreak, death toll reaches 213
- Business1 day ago
Thai Airways considers leasing planes and outsourcing cabin staff
- Economy1 day ago
Government to extend the “Chim Shop Chai” stimulus program this month
- Business3 days ago
The Coronavirus Effect – Phuket by numbers
- Coronavirus2 days ago
Coronavirus UPDATE: Thai cases up to 19, US declares coronavirus a public health emergency
- Economy2 days ago
Baht loses nearly half its 2019 gains
- Coronavirus2 days ago
Health officials now checking Chinese tourists in Phuket hotels
- Coronavirus2 days ago
Washington imposes travel ban, quarantines