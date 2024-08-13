Rubber plantation worker shot dead near home in Songkhla

Picture courtesy of Bangkok Post official website

A rubber plantation caretaker was fatally shot in Songkhla’s Sadao district while riding his motorcycle home, just 20 metres from his house. Police are actively investigating to apprehend the perpetrator.

The Deputy Inspector at Sadao Police Station, Phongsakon Paochanarong, today, August 13, revealed the incident. The shooting occurred at about 8pm yesterday at the entrance of Ban Rai Tok Dan Nok, Moo 6, Samnak Kham, Sadao district, Songkhla province.

Phongsakon, along with The Superintendent of Sadao Police Station, Surachet Phetchom, The Deputy Superintendent of Sadao Police Station, Piyawut Phongpaiboon and a team of investigators, rushed to the scene.

A Honda MSX motorcycle without a license plate was found overturned on the entrance road to a rental house, accompanied by a pool of blood. The victim, identified only as 60 year old, Auyphon, was quickly transported by the Samnak Kham rescue unit to Sadao Hospital.

Unfortunately, he succumbed to his injuries shortly after arrival. He had been shot once in the left chest with a short-barrelled firearm, and a single shell casing was found at the scene.

Witnesses reported that Auyphon lived in a rental house about 20 metres from where he was shot. He worked as a rubber plantation caretaker and latex collector.

Firecrackers

At the time of the incident, Auyphon was riding his motorcycle home. Neighbours heard two gunshots but dismissed the noise, thinking children were playing with firecrackers, as it was a common occurrence in the area. It was only when a teenager riding by noticed Auyphon lying next to his motorcycle that the gravity of the situation became apparent.

A neighbour who wished to remain anonymous said he thought it was just kids playing with firecrackers again.

The motive behind the shooting remains unclear. Auyphon was known to live a quiet life with his wife in the rented house, abstaining from alcohol and focusing on his work. No one witnessed the actual shooting, hearing only the gunshots, an investigating officer said.

“We are looking into all possible angles, including past disputes or recent altercations.”

Investigators from Sadao Police Station are examining whether the shooting was a planned ambush or a drive-by attack. They are also tracing Auyphon’s movements to determine if he had any encounters that might have led to the attack.

There is speculation that Auyphon might have been targeted by a longstanding rival or had a confrontation that escalated to the shooting, reported Khaosod.