Roof tiler fractures skull after falling through school roof in Sri Racha, Chon Buri province

A man seriously fractured his skull after he fell through a roof on Tuesday in Bang Phra, a sub-district of Sri Racha district in Chon Buri province. The man’s colleagues say he stepped on a broken piece of roof at the auditorium of a school. He fell six metres onto the cement floor. He also bled heavily, although The Pattaya News reports that he was “cognizant and calm”.

The man who fell, Kritsana Chaikaew, is 38 is years old, and works as a roof tiler. He was fixing tiles on the roof with two other roof tilers when the accident happened. No children were present when he fell, and teachers called emergency services. Emergency services brought Kritsana to a local hospital where he received emergency surgery.

It remains unknown which school Kritsana was working at when he fell and got injured.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News