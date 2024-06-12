Monsoon storms causes immense erosion of Na Jomtien Beach

Image courtesy of Pattaya News

Severe monsoon storms and heavy rains have led to significant erosion along Na Jomtien Beach, causing safety concerns for beachgoers and tourists. Authorities from the Pattaya Harbor Office and Na Jomtien Municipality inspected the affected area and are moving quickly to address the situation.

The Director of the Pattaya Harbor Office, Ekkarach Kantharo, explained that the erosion is a natural result of the strong winds and waves typical of Thailand’s monsoon season.

The affected area along Na Jomtien Beach spans 2.8 kilometres and is directly connected to the sea, making it particularly vulnerable to the influx of rain during this period.

The Harbour Department confirms that the erosion from the intense monsoon has caused an immense loss of sand to the 1-kilometre section of the beach that was already previously reinforced by the department.

In addition, a 400-metre section has been eroded by over 1.5 metres, creating a steep slope that poses a safety risk, particularly at night.

To mitigate these hazards, a joint effort between the Pattaya Harbor Department and Na Jomtien Municipality is using heavy machinery to refill the eroded sections with sand. They will also reclaim sand washed into the sea to level the steep slope. Warning signs will be placed along the affected shoreline to advise the public to avoid the area.

Ekkarach also mentioned that the Pattaya Harbor Department is considering long-term solutions, such as planting trees along the shoreline. These trees would not only help reduce erosion but also stabilise the sand and prevent it from being blown onto nearby streets.

