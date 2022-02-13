Polls show majority of parents doubt online learning, concerned about Covid-19 vaccines

An online survey conducted last week found that most parents doubt that online learning is effective for their children, and are either “dubious” or “very concerned” about kids 5-11 years old getting vaccinated. The survey questioned 1,089 parents across Thailand. The university that conducted the survey is Suan Dusit Rajabhat University in Bangkok.

66.8% of parents said they doubt how effective online learning is. 55.5% say they have little confidence in it being effective. 11.3% said they’re not confident about online learning’s effectiveness at all. Only 6.1% of parents said they were very confident, with 27% reporting feeling “fairly” confident.

These scores are in line with the worldwide problem of online learning failing students. In the US, only 6 out of 10 teachers assigned letter grades in the Fall of 2020 because so many kids were failing in school.

45.5% of parents said they were “dubious” about kids 5-11 years old getting Covid-19 vaccinations. 30.8% said they were very concerned. A mere 4.1% of parents had no concerns at all about vaccinations, while 19.5% said they were not “particularly worried.”

The most common reason for parents’ worries was the effectiveness of the vaccines, followed by long-term side effects, followed by immediate side effects. But the majority of parents said they were worried about all three of these issues.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post | USA Today